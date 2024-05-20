SOAK UP THE SUN THIS SUMMER IN DENVER

The Mile High City is home to hot new restaurants and attractions, plus outdoor activities galore, serving as the perfect destination for summer travel for all travelers.

DENVER, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmer days bring countless ways to play in Denver. From cultural festivals to outdoor adventures, Denver promises unforgettable moments for everyone. Below is a glimpse of seasonal highlights. For a full list of events, activities and hotel deals, check out the VISIT DENVER website.

Memorial Day Weekend: Kick off the summer season with a variety of events and happenings over Memorial Day weekend in Denver.

The Denver Art Museum's newest exhibition is on display May 5-August 11 . Biophilia: Nature Reimagined brings together more than 70 imaginative works, including architectural models and photographs, objects, fashion, digital installations and immersive art experiences that collectively highlight the transformative power of nature.

. brings together more than 70 imaginative works, including architectural models and photographs, objects, fashion, digital installations and immersive art experiences that collectively highlight the transformative power of nature. Cheer on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in downtown Denver May 24-26 when they play the Philadelphia Phillies and on May 27-29 as they take on the Cleveland Guardians.

24-26 when they play the Philadelphia Phillies and on as they take on the Cleveland Guardians. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, Denver's downtown amusement park, will be featuring fireworks at 9 p.m. (as the park closes for the day) on May 26 .

Discover more Memorial Day events, live music, blockbuster museum exhibitions, outdoor activities and urban adventures like street art, outdoor and patio dining, and craft beer at VISITDENVER.com.

New in Denver: Summer 2024 will welcome new hotels, festivals, restaurants and more to The Mile High City.

The highly-anticipated Populus Hotel will open this season as the first carbon-positive hotel in the country.

Meanwhile, the new Outside Festival will be a one-of-a-kind celebration of everything outdoors, featuring music, films, speakers and gear. The weekend-long event will be held in Civic Center Park June 1-2, 2024 .

. New restaurants are arriving in every neighborhood. Don't miss Kawa Ni , an izakaya-style pub and eatery in LoHi; Traveling Mercies from James Beard Award–winning chef Caroline Glover ; and Blackbelly Market, the second location of the Boulder-based, Michelin Green Star -recipient deli, Corsica, serving coastal French- and Italian-inspired shareable plates.

Art and Culture: Denver's arts scene shines brighter than ever with blockbuster exhibits and street art.

Don't miss " Spirit Guides Outdoor Art Tour" at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Experience the wonder and awe of Spirit Guides in the gardens on this tour that explores the outdoor sculpture exhibition as well as related plant themes.

at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Experience the wonder and awe of Spirit Guides in the gardens on this tour that explores the outdoor sculpture exhibition as well as related plant themes. The Denver Art Museum features " Fazal Sheikh : Thirst | Exposure | In Place" through Oct. 2024 . The exhibition was created by photographer Fazal Sheikh , who created three projects on the Colorado Plateau from 2017 to early 2023.

through . The exhibition was created by photographer , who created three projects on the Colorado Plateau from 2017 to early 2023. While the weather is warm, head outside to enjoy First Friday art walks across the city, from The Art District on Santa Fe to RiNo and Tennyson Street.

to RiNo and Tennyson Street. Returning for its second year, DENVER WALLS mural festival, part of the globally-renowned WORLD WIDE WALLS, will take place from Oct. 3-5, 2024 in RiNo.

Outdoor Adventure: Denver is the ideal basecamp for Rocky Mountain adventure, staying and dining in the city with the mountains just a short drive away. Embark on outdoor adventures amidst Denver's stunning natural landscapes, from hiking in nearby Rocky Mountain National Park to biking on Denver's seemingly endless bike lanes and trails. With over 20,000 acres of city and mountain parkland and more than 250 individual urban parks, Denver has endless ways to enjoy a sunny day with friends and family.

Sports: This summer, Denver will host some of the best athletes from around the world in the city's best venues. Don't miss the U.S. Women's Soccer Team International Friendly vs Korea Republic on June 1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, or the MexTour featuring the Men's Mexican National Soccer team vs Uruguay at Empower Field on June 5. The 2024 BMW Championship will bring 50 top golfers and fans to Denver August 20-24 for the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, and the MMA ONE Championship will bring energy to Denver on September 6.

Culinary Delights: Indulge in Denver's award-winning culinary scene, featuring diverse cuisines and innovative dining experiences. Check out one of Denver's 26 Michelin Guide-recognized restaurants, sample favorites at local food halls or savor seasonal offerings at Denver's many farm-to-table restaurants. Enjoy a Colorado-brewed beer on a warm patio with friends or sip on seasonal cocktails at some of the best cocktail lounges and speakeasies in the region.

Family-Friendly Fun: Create lasting memories with the whole family at local attractions and amusement parks such as Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, Water World and outdoor playgrounds. Explore Denver's prehistoric history on fossil-rich land at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science or Dinosaur Ridge. There are endless free or discounted activities for kids of all ages.

Live Music and Festivals: Denver's vibrant music scene hosts a wide range of live performances at iconic outdoor amphitheaters such as Red Rocks or intimate venues such as the Bluebird or Ogden Theater on Colfax Ave. There are opportunities to experience live music in Denver all summer long, including City Park Jazz , the summer concert series at the Denver Botanic Gardens and free concerts at Levitt Pavilion. Don't miss an intimate jazz show and dinner at Denver's Nocturne. Denver also hosts multiple music festivals, including the Five Points Jazz Festival, which is celebrating 20 years this summer and Underground Music Showcase. There is something for every music taste.

Performing Arts: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center, an immersive and experiential theatre, will launch a new show running from July 11 through August 11, 2024. Titled "Dark Field," the show is Making its US premiere in Denver this summer following sold-out runs reaching over 500,000 audience members in the UK, Australia, Asia, and Mexico. It is a spine-tingling collection of immersive audio experiences inside custom-built shipping containers — and in complete darkness. DARKFIELD utilizes its signature 360-degree audio along with sensory effects and hyper-realistic sets to place you in the middle of intense narratives that will leave you questioning reality. Located behind The Ramble Hotel.

Cultural Celebrations: Experience the diversity of Denver's cultural heritage at festivals celebrating music, dance, art and cuisine from around the world this summer. Festivals around the city include Juneteenth, Cherry Creek Arts Festival , Bright Nights at Four Mile Historic Park and the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, offering celebratory opportunities for everyone. Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Denver PrideFest, a weekend-long event that typically draws more than 550,000 attendees over two days, making it the largest Pride event in the Rocky Mountain Region.

Summer in Denver offers something for everyone, from arts and culture to outdoor adventure and culinary delights. For more information on planning your summer getaway to Denver, check out the VISIT DENVER website.

