Soake Pools to Showcase Plunge Pool Offerings, Garden Tub, and New Pre-Installed Autocovers at SYNKD Live Trade Show

Soake Pools

12 Jan, 2024

Pioneers of Precast, Pre-Tile Plunge Pools in North America to Spotlight Full Portfolio of Plunge Pool Offerings, Indoor/Outdoor Garden Tub, and Just-Released Pre-Installed Autocovers.

PEMBROKE, N.H., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soake Pools, renowned New England-based plunge pool manufacturer, is excited to showcase its impressive portfolio at this year's SYNKD Live trade show. Selected as one of only 25 exhibitors, Soake Pools will present the beloved 13' x 7', 10' x 6', and 8'9" x 5', and 7' x 7' plunge pool formats, in addition to its highly-detailed, one-of-a-kind standing tub, known as the Garden Tub. A full range of tiling options supplied by several world-renowned tile and mosaic partners, customization options, and installation information will be on display. Additionally, Soake Pools will present information about their newest innovation: a new standard of pre-installing its powered safety covers prior to delivery; shipped ready to be connected to a power source and controller.

Pre-installed autocovers in Soake Pools' New Hampshire warehouse
The first US plunge pool company to deliver its pools pre-tiled, Soake Pools has now made the installation process even more seamless for their customers through the implementation of pre-installed autocovers. Soake Pools worked diligently with its partners at CoverSafe to develop an improved system that could effectively remove a step of the installation process for the clients and landscapers, and ultimately provide an unparalleled reduction in project timelines. The brand is excited to unveil this innovation with the attending members of the landscaping industry from across the country. In addition, the autocovers are in the running for the 2024 Innovatively SYNKD Award, which will be presented at the show.

Soake Pools' invaluable insight into the pool industry and their revolutionary products that mitigate the headaches associated with traditional pools will provide the landscaping industry attendees with a greater understanding of an alternative product to offer their clients moving forward. On February 13, 14, and 15, Soake Pools' cofounder, Karen Larson, will be staffing the booth to offer landscaping professionals a well-rounded look at the company's latest offerings. In addition, Business Development Manager, Sasha Mulcahey, will assist in presenting Soake Pools' offerings to the trade show attendees.

To set up a booth appointment ahead of the show or for any press inquiries, please contact [email protected]. For more information about Soake Pools, please visit soakepools.com.

About Soake Pools: Karen and Brian Larson, Co-Founders of Soake® Pools, created the company from the ground up in 2014, deeming them the first company to offer precast plunge pools for the home in North America. Soake® Pools are revolutionary, space-saving pools that combine the best of a pool and a hot tub, and provide year-round enjoyment. Each Soake® Pools plunge pool is made in New England using state-of-the-art materials, customizable, and delivered pre-built and ready to install. Today, the Soake Pools team is constantly revolutionizing the industry, offering a steady stream of new dimensions, unparalleled luxury finishes, and a litany of safety, aesthetic, and user-friendly functionalities. Soake Pools are designed to be enjoyed year-round, equipped with the adjustability for a hot dip in the winter and a cold, refreshing plunge in the summer. The plunge pools can even provide athletic training with their resistance systems. Some additional benefits include accessibility in both size and pricing, sustainability in terms of the saltwater contents, lower water usage, and variable speed pumps. Soake Pools offer countless physical and mental wellness benefits year-round, and undoubtedly increase home value. 

