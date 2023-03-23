Soakmont Group LLC signs a purchase agreement to acquire Le Grand Bleu resort in Nosy Be, Madagascar.

The company shares plans for renovations to increase lodging from 15 to 22, with further upgrades for the resort at the same time. During the past 2022 holidays Le Grand Bleu was fully booked at 100% capacity, and currently averages 76% occupancy rate.

Soakmont, with Wildworld, have conservative projections for investors of expected yearly dividends of 15-25% +. This includes hotel, restaurant and activities income. Over the next decade the resort has estimated it can earn upwards of €1,000,000 EBITDA. The team is excited to take over operations of an already profitable resort.

"We knew we wanted to build the latest eco-tourism project in Nosy Be Madagascar as this has one of the most pristine coral reefs in the world. The growth of the tourism industry here has not only been restoring to normal since covid-19, but has been exploding in demand. Discovering that Celine and Jacque were open to entertaining offers on Le Grand Bleu was an incredible opportunity. A mutual acquaintance was already working with Soakmont who was evaluating prospects for acquiring. We couldn't be happier than to have found a great partner to work with on this project," said Guillaume Pellerin, CEO of Wildworld.

"I couldn't be happier with the relationships we have formed with Guillaume from WildWorld, and Mr. and Mrs. Duguy of Le Grand Bleu Resort, to have come to this agreement. We worked for months searching for a suitable opportunity to act on; and we found an absolute home run with Le Grand Bleu. I'm extremely excited to bring this opportunity to the public and our community of investors," said Yann Beaudoin, Founder and Chief Manager of Soakmont Group.

The Crowdfund Campaign can be viewed here: https://soakmont.com/investments/le-grand-bleu/?utm_source=cision&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=equity_crowdfunding&utm_term=soakmont_llc_go_live&utm_content=link_2

The Le Grand Bleu website can be viewed here: https://www.legrandbleunosybe.com/

Further updates, and projects, will be announced and brought to market over the coming weeks.

SOAKMONT GROUP LLC, a financial technology company, is focused on crowdfunding high-end private equity assets for their community of investors and the public. Soakmont will also act as a real estate management company upon completion of its private equity crowdfunding.

Further information: https://soakmont.com/

SOURCE Soakmont Group Inc.