Soap Noodles Market to Clock Revenue of US$ 3.2 Bn by 2024 Owing to Rising Demand for Baby Soaps and Liquid Handwash - TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) provides a detailed analysis of the global soap noodles market. According to the report, the market players are getting involved in aggressive sales promotions in order to gain a competitive edge over their competitors. Considering the intensity of the competition among these players of the highly fragmented global soap noodles market, businesses are provoked to offer products with a huge range of features. For instance, moisturizing, anti-bacterial, aromatherapy, medicated, and herbal soaps. The players of global soap and noodles market are also adopting strategies such as mergers and partnerships, collaborations, and acquisition of many small- and medium-scale businesses in order to consolidate their positions and gain customers. The players are also focusing on retaining the existing customers and reducing the customer churn. To achieve this businesses of global soap noodles market are providing various customer-centric strategies such as discounts and various other offers.

Some of the key players in the global soap and noodles market include KLK OLEO, 3F INDUSTRIES LTD., Permata Hijau Group, Wilmar International Ltd., John Drury, Deeno Group, Adimulia Sarimas Indonesia, Musim Mas Holdings, and VVF Limited.

According to TMR market analysts, the revenue of the global soap noodles market was estimated to be around US$2.5 bn during 2015. The market is expected to reach worth of US$ 3.2 bn with a modest CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Out of various segments of the global soap noodles market, TMR predicts that the vegetable oil segment shall lead during the assessment period of 2016 to 2024. Dominance is attributed to the rising application of vegetable oil in producing different types of soaps with various functional additives. Also, the growth in the end-use application such as toilet soaps, laundry soaps, translucent soaps, and high lather soaps is another reason the make vegetable oil segment in global soap noodles market as a dominant one.

Out of the various key regions, Asia Pacific shall be the leading contributor to the global soap noodles market. This is because of the rising awareness about hygiene among the population of various countries coupled with improvement in living standards of people in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Growing Demand of Baby Soaps and Moisturizers to Boost the Growth of the Market

With the rise in disposable income and constant improvements in living standards of the people in various countries, people have started investing heavily on skin care on a regular basis. This is the prime factor that is influencing the growth of the global soap noodles market in the forecast period. Also, various strategies such as mergers and collaborations by various businesses to expand their business in multiple regions is yet again another factor that is promoting the growth of the market. Aggressive marketing such as promotional activities in order to attract new customers by various companies and development of innovative products is also aiding the growth of global soap noodles market. Rising demand of products such as herbal soap, moisturizing soaps along with aromatherapy soaps are also some of the factors that are driving the growth of global soap noodles market during the forecast period.

High Cost and Lack of Raw Material Availability to Hamper the Growth of the Market

Availability of raw materials and the cost involved to transport the raw material to the production plant are two of the key challenges that soap noodles manufacturers have to constantly deal with. Also, the production cost of the products is another challenge that a manufacturer has to overcome in order to gain the desired profit. However, looking at the rising demand of skin care and hygiene products in various countries the manufacturers of global soap noodles market are buckling up to produce more products to meet the rising demand. This, in turn, is helping the global soap and noodles market to grow consistently in the forecast period.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, "Soap Noodles Market (Source - Vegetable Oil and Tallow; Region-North America: U.S., Rest of North America; Europe: U.K., Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe; Asia Pacific: China, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific; Latin America: Brazil, Rest of Latin America; Middle East & Africa (MEA): GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024."

By Source

Vegetable Oil

Tallow

By Region

North America

U.S.



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Spain



France



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) GCC



South Africa



Rest of MEA

