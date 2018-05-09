Soap Opera Fans Get Ready, "KILLER ISLAND" To Be Released On VOD Beginning May 25th

The award winning, "KILLER ISLAND" was created to bring a suspenseful adventure to audiences who crave a mystery to solve. "KILLER ISLAND" was filmed with exquisite cinematography of a lush, tropical vacation destination, North Captiva Island, and sizzling performances from acting favorites. Additional Concord Films productions available on VOD include "ASSUMED KILLER," "PATIENT KILLER," and "BOYFRIEND KILLER" and the newly added "KILLER ISLAND."



To view the trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/0HC216tMU3M

"KILLER ISLAND," from Concord Films, is the story of a murderous, vacation mystery. The story centers on Ashley (Barbie Castro) while on vacation with her husband Mike (Brian Gross) who becomes a target when she suspects Johnny (Miguel Fasa), one of the islands' locals may have committed multiple murders. The vacation is delightful until the body of a missing woman is discovered offshore. Ashley goes on a quest for the truth, uncovering a web of deceit that involves more of the locals than imagined. They will stop at nothing to silence Ashley, and keep the island's dark secrets hidden.

The film stars Barbie Castro (Boyfriend Killer, Assumed Killer, Girlfriend Killer), Jordi Vilasuso (Days of Our Lives, All My Children, Guiding Light), Jackie Moore (Pernicious), Brian Gross (Star Trek New Voyages: Phase II), Migual Fasa (Boyfriend Killer), Jacy King (Glee), and Brian Patrick Clarke (The Bold & The Beautiful and General Hospital)

Founded by actress Barbie Castro, Concord Films is actively engaged in entertaining the world. The company has produced highly successful and critically acclaimed films aired on Lifetime | LMN and available in various VOD platforms. Concord Films is also dedicated to continuing to foster its filmmaker relationships and today boasts partnerships with the most committed group of professionals who have an intense enthusiasm and devotion to television productions, and a passion to tell stories of drama and suspense.

