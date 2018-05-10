Soapbox Sales And Mission Lift Attributed To Good Design

Brands with a virtuous mission are attractive to the millennial consumer. But mission alone is often not enough at the first moment of truth – the product's quality and benefits must come through as with any other, less virtuous competitor. In the buy one/give one model, the right combination of powerful design, excellent products and a mission worth everyone's attention can lead to a significant lift in business success for the brand and have a domino effect of furthering the brand's virtuous mission through this business success.

"Soapbox's mission is to empower customers to change the world through everyday, quality purchases," said CEO and co-founder Dave Simnick. "For every Soapbox product purchased, we, together, donate a bar of soap to someone in need either in the U.S. or abroad."

In this webinar, you'll learn:

How to ensure that a product's benefits are clear to consumers

How Anthem's packaging redesign benefited the Soapbox brands

How to combine a social mission with effective design

"Anthem's new packaging redesign for Soapbox's personal care line elevates the brand and connects consumers to the social mission in a powerful storytelling experience," said senior creative director, John-Paul Doyle. "Engaging consumers with this social mission while conveying the quality of the products inside and influencing the brands performance through packaging is a testament to the power of good design."

Simnick concluded: "Soapbox's mission and the desirability of our quality products have become inextricably linked in the minds of the consumer. Access to soap can change a life, which is why we believe that soap = hope."

Soapbox was founded in 2010 by David Simnick and Dan Doll with a simple mission: to empower people to change the world through everyday, quality purchases. Simnick made the first batch of soap in his college apartment kitchen while still at American University. Eight years later its products are in retailers across the nation and nearly three million donations have been made! https://www.soapboxsoaps.com/

Anthem is a global creative agency that actively connects brands with people by amplifying desirability—creating an insatiable thirst for brands from brand design to brand campaign. Anthem sells brands to drive brand performance. Anthem is part of the brand development group of SGK. For more information visit: http://www.anthemww.com and http://www.sgkinc.com. SGK is a division of Matthews International Corporation.

