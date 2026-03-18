Soapbox, a personal care brand that believes beauty with purpose is beauty that's better extends its long-standing give-back model to help TSA employees access hygiene products while working without pay

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As thousands of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees continue reporting to work without pay during the ongoing government shutdown, personal care brand Soapbox is stepping in to provide support to up to 10,000 workers nationwide, helping cover the cost of everyday personal care needs during this period of financial strain.

Soapbox Supports 10,000 TSA Workers Amid Shutdown

For more than 15 years, Soapbox has operated with a one-for-one give-back model at its core. In response to the current shutdown, the company is offering TSA employees a simple way to access personal care products available at major retailers, including Target and Walmart.

"When people are dealing with missed paychecks and everyday expenses, you don't overthink it, you show up and help," said David Simnick, co-founder and CEO of Soapbox. "This is about making sure TSA workers have access to products they shouldn't have to think twice about. It's simply about showing up for the people who show up for everyone else."

Eligible TSA employees can visit the dedicated page, soapbox.co/tsa to verify employment and request support. The program will be available through April 15 and is designed to provide quick, practical assistance to workers who continue to keep the nation's airports running under challenging circumstances. To participate, eligible TSA employees must complete a verification and submission process via the campaign landing page on the Soapbox website, which includes:

Selecting their airport assignment from the dropdown list

Providing a TSA email address (if available)

# of years of employment

Uploading a valid receipt showing purchase of Soapbox products from an eligible retailer

Once verified, participants will receive a reimbursement of up to $20 based on their submitted purchase. Reimbursements are limited to one per eligible participant.

The Stand for Better initiative builds on Soapbox's broader mission to empower consumers and communities through purposeful action, reinforcing the brand's commitment to showing up for people not just in everyday routines but in moments of real need.

For more information about Soapbox and its products, please visit: www.soapbox.co

ABOUT SOAPBOX

Soapbox is a personal care brand based in Washington, D.C., creating high-performing products across hair, body, and hand care, available at major retailers nationwide.

The company was founded on the belief that beauty with purpose is beauty that's better, delivering real results for people while creating meaningful impact. For every product purchased, Soapbox donates a bar of soap to someone in need, with more than 60 million bars donated to date.

Through its Stand for Better platform, Soapbox continues to show up for people and communities in practical ways, reinforcing its commitment to making every day routines more impactful. All Soapbox products are vegan, cruelty-free, and made in the USA. For more information, visit soapbox.co.

Contact: Sierra Gardner

Interdependence Public Relations

Phone: (262) 391-3919

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Soapbox