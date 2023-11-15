Soapy Joe's Car Wash Celebrates the Grand Opening of 21st Location in Vista

News provided by

Soapy Joe's Car Wash

15 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

Free car washes for the San Diego community on November 15

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soapy Joe's Car Wash, San Diego's favorite locally- and family-owned car wash with locations across San Diego County, is adding to its rapidly expanding footprint with the grand opening of its 21st express wash in Vista (1161 W. Vista Way) on Nov. 15, 2023. The day-long festivities will kick off at 7am with free car washes for every customer until 9pm. Vista Mayor John Franklin will be present for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11am followed by a special donation presentation to the Helen Woodward Animal Center and Support the Enlisted Project as a result of Soapy Joe's Pets and Vets program.

Continue Reading
Soapy Joe's Car Wash adds to its rapidly expanding footprint with the grand opening of its 21st express wash in Vista.
Soapy Joe's Car Wash adds to its rapidly expanding footprint with the grand opening of its 21st express wash in Vista.

"It's been a record-breaking year for us at Soapy Joe's, and our 21st location is just the latest and greatest development for us," said Anne Mauler, VP of Marketing at Soapy Joe's. "We love serving the city of San Diego and can't wait to open our doors to the Vista community and surrounding area."

From the beginning, Soapy Joe's Car Wash has been committed to supporting its San Diego community, from individuals to nonprofits and charities. The company has donated over $2 million to date to local organizations, such as The San Diego Center for Children, the Emilio Nares Foundation, Helen Woodward Animal Center, STEP (Support the Enlisted Project), Rady's Children's Hospital and more.

To learn more about Soapy Joe's Car Wash or to become a wash club member, please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com.

About Soapy Joe's
Soapy Joe's car wash is a locally owned family business with multiple locations serving San Diego County. Soapy Joe's prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Associations Water Savers® designation. Over the past 12 years, Soapy Joe's has donated more than $2 million and 120,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, firefighters, and more. Soapy Joe's prides itself not just on its contribution to the environment, but the community and members as well. For more information, current brand news and updates please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com and follow Soapy Joes on Instagram @soapyjoes.

Media Contact
Madison Kerr, (607)-373-0811, [email protected] 

SOURCE Soapy Joe's Car Wash

Also from this source

Soapy Joe's Announces Inaugural Pets and Vets Customize for a Cause Campaign and Free Washes on Veterans Day

Soapy Joe's Announces Inaugural Pets and Vets Customize for a Cause Campaign and Free Washes on Veterans Day

Soapy Joe's Car Wash, San Diego's favorite locally- and family-owned car wash with 21 locations across San Diego County, today announced its...
Soapy Joe's Launches "Splash Dash" Interactive Augmented Reality Game Powered by Continuum XR

Soapy Joe's Launches "Splash Dash" Interactive Augmented Reality Game Powered by Continuum XR

Soapy Joe's Car Wash, the family-owned car wash with locations across San Diego County, today announced the launch of its "Splash Dash" web-based...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.