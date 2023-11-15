Soapy Joe's Car Wash Celebrates the Grand Opening of 21st Location in Vista

Free car washes for the San Diego community on November 15

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soapy Joe's Car Wash , San Diego's favorite locally- and family-owned car wash with locations across San Diego County, is adding to its rapidly expanding footprint with the grand opening of its 21st express wash in Vista (1161 W. Vista Way) on Nov. 15, 2023. The day-long festivities will kick off at 7am with free car washes for every customer until 9pm. Vista Mayor John Franklin will be present for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11am followed by a special donation presentation to the Helen Woodward Animal Center and Support the Enlisted Project as a result of Soapy Joe's Pets and Vets program.

"It's been a record-breaking year for us at Soapy Joe's, and our 21st location is just the latest and greatest development for us," said Anne Mauler, VP of Marketing at Soapy Joe's. "We love serving the city of San Diego and can't wait to open our doors to the Vista community and surrounding area."

From the beginning, Soapy Joe's Car Wash has been committed to supporting its San Diego community, from individuals to nonprofits and charities. The company has donated over $2 million to date to local organizations, such as The San Diego Center for Children, the Emilio Nares Foundation, Helen Woodward Animal Center, STEP (Support the Enlisted Project), Rady's Children's Hospital and more.

To learn more about Soapy Joe's Car Wash or to become a wash club member, please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com .

About Soapy Joe's

Soapy Joe's car wash is a locally owned family business with multiple locations serving San Diego County. Soapy Joe's prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Associations Water Savers® designation. Over the past 12 years, Soapy Joe's has donated more than $2 million and 120,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, firefighters, and more. Soapy Joe's prides itself not just on its contribution to the environment, but the community and members as well. For more information, current brand news and updates please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com and follow Soapy Joes on Instagram @soapyjoes.

