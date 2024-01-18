Soapy Joe's Launches $10,000 Grand Slam Getaway Contest to See a Professional Baseball International Season Opener in March 2024

The San Diego-based car wash is using an augmented reality game and prizes such as former professional baseball outfielder Tony Gwynn Jr. signed memorabilia to drive engagement

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soapy Joe's Car Wash, a locally- and family-owned car wash operator with 23 locations across San Diego County, today announced the launch of its $10,000 Grand Slam Getaway contest. The grand prize is a $10,000 trip to see a professional baseball international season opener in March 2024. Additional prizes include former professional baseball outfielder Tony Gwynn Jr. signed memorabilia, annual wash memberships and more.

"We're excited to partner with Tony Gwynn Jr., a San Diego sports icon and longstanding Soapy Joe's wash club member and honorary Chief Bubble Officer, to engage our community in a novel way," said Soapy Joe's VP of Marketing Anne Mauler. "For Padres fans near and far, this is an opportunity of a lifetime to see our home team play its opener abroad. To top it off, San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is among the season opener host country's most popular stars."

To win tier-based prizes and earn entries toward the $10,000 Glam Slam Getaway, consumers play Soapy Joe's new augmented reality game, Soapy's Splash Dash. The company is building on its success with gamified customer experiences that engage fans in a "more you play, more you win" architecture. Prizes range from swag to signed memorabilia to the one-year Magic Joe wash club memberships ($385 value for the first 500) and entry to win $10,000 in travel.

"We launched the AR game via our Instagram on January 2, and in the first two weeks, we had more than 875 plays from 514 unique users," said Mauler. "As a brick-and-mortar business based in San Diego, it's thrilling to see how hungry people are for this type of digital engagement."

To further the digital experience, participants are invited to create a series of digital baseball cards, customized with their photo alongside Gwynn Jr., and the company will release four Gwynn Jr. "selfie frames" within the AR game. Players may share their cards on social media for additional entries to win the $10,000 trip.

To play, visit https://continuum.8thwall.app/soapyselfiegame/.

To learn more about Soapy Joe's and the contest, please visit soapyjoescarwash.com/grandslam.

About Soapy Joe's

Soapy Joe's was founded in 2001 by Lorens Attisha as a full-service carwash. After converting to an express model wash in 2011, Soapy Joe's was the first carwash chain in San Diego County to introduce the subscription model to its customers. Today, Soapy Joe's has 23 locations and donated more than $2 million and 120,000 free washes to community-based organizations that serve veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, firefighters and more. For more information, current brand news and updates please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com and follow Soapy Joes on Instagram @soapyjoes.

Media Contact

Elle Welch, 423-605-5553, [email protected]

