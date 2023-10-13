Soapy Joe's Launches "Splash Dash" Interactive Augmented Reality Game Powered by Continuum XR

Every "Splash Dash" play benefits the Susan G. Komen Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soapy Joe's Car Wash, the family-owned car wash with locations across San Diego County, today announced the launch of its "Splash Dash" web-based augmented reality (AR) game powered by Continuum XR at the Wave FC Fan Fest taking place this Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. This isn't your average AR game; each unique game play will donate $2 back to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"Splash Dash" players who post their selfie on social media at the end of the San Diego Wave FC match and tag @soapyjoes will be entered to win a Magic Joe annual car wash membership ($385 value). Players who post their score on the app's leaderboard will receive one free Magic Joe car wash ($20 value) at any Soapy Joes location.

"As an annual sponsor of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, it was a no brainer to launch this unique fundraising model to benefit their cause during Breast Cancer Awareness month," said Soapy Joes COO Megan Ragsdale. "We are excited to see players interact with the game and rack up plays so that our donation back to Komen makes a lasting impact."

One of the standout capabilities of Soapy's "Splash Dash" is the commitment to user-friendly technology. Unlike many AR games that require lengthy downloads and installations, it is entirely web-based so users can access the magic directly from their computers, tablets and mobile devices, allowing users to embark on a captivating AR adventure from any device at any time. The theme of the game is centered around breast cancer awareness and there will be hints of pink throughout.

In 2023, San Diego was selected as one of the few cities to be named a Komen innovation hub, reflecting the organizations commitment to providing life-saving care to 58 counties in California. Together, the Komen Foundation and Soapy Joe's are reshaping traditional fundraising methods in their quest to support breast cancer awareness and services.

Customers can play "Splash Dash" Oct. 15 through Nov. 5, 2023, at this link: continuum.8thwall.app/soapy-joes.

To learn more about Soapy Joe's or to become a member, please visit soapyjoescarwash.com.

About Soapy Joe's

Soapy Joe's car wash is a locally owned family business with multiple locations serving San Diego County. Soapy Joe's prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Associations Water Savers® designation. Over the past 12 years, Soapy Joe's has donated more than $2 million and 120,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, firefighters, and more. Soapy Joe's prides itself not just on its contribution to the environment, but the community and members as well. For more information, current brand news and updates please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com and follow Soapy Joes on Instagram @soapyjoes.

