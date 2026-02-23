Soar Autism Center Announces Free 40-Hour RBT Training To Support ESDM-Focused Learning

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soar Autism Center announced the launch of a free, 40-hour Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) training program rooted in the Early Start Denver Model (ESDM) — a developmental-behavioral approach that blends the science of learning with the power of play and relationships. This training is designed to make evidence-based autism education accessible to both those pursuing a career in the field, as well as caregivers interested in learning more about how to support their children with autism.

Developed by Soar's team of ESDM-certified clinicians and autism experts on Soar's Clinical Advisory Board, the program introduces foundational ABA concepts through the lens of ESDM's relationship-centered principles. Participants will learn how to use play, routines, and responsive teaching to help children build communication, social, and cognitive skills — all within a positive, developmentally aligned framework.

Soar launches free training program to expand access to quality autism care. Post this

"Soar was founded to transform early autism intervention by integrating developmental and behavioral sciences," said Will Martin, Head of ESDM Implementation at Soar Autism Center. "Our new training series reflects that same philosophy, empowering caregivers and future RBTs with both the technical skills and a compassionate, relationship focused mindset that drive meaningful progress for children."

The ESDM-Focused RBT Training meets the 2026 Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB) requirements and is fully online, self-paced, and free of charge. By removing financial barriers, Soar aims to expand access to high-quality autism care education and inspire more individuals to join the field.

"Our clinical leaders at Soar have trained hundreds of RBTs within our centers, and this program allows us to share that expertise more broadly," added Martin. "By aligning RBT training with ESDM principles, we're helping raise the standard of care for children with autism everywhere."

The training is available now through Soar's website, with participants receiving a completion certificate verifying fulfillment of the 40-hour RBT training requirement — a key step toward BACB certification.

Enrollment is open at soarautismcenter.com/free-training

About Soar Autism Center:

Soar Autism Center – initially founded in Denver, CO – is a rapidly growing network of interdisciplinary autism centers spanning metro regions across Colorado and Arizona dedicated to transforming early intervention for young children. Serving children up to age six, Soar provides an integrated model of care that brings together speech, occupational, and behavioral therapy under one roof. Soar's programs are rooted in the Early Start Denver Model, or ESDM, which is a research-backed developmental-behavioral approach that uses play, relationships, and natural routines to help young children build foundational skills. This unique evidence-based and child-centered model creates life-changing outcomes that help children make meaningful progress and "soar." With a commitment to expanding access to high-quality, coordinated autism services, Soar continues to grow its footprint to support families and caregivers in their autism journey. For more information, visit www.soarautismcenter.com.

SOURCE Soar Autism Center