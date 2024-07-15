SOAR Community Network CEO Mali Phonpadith to Speak at National Children's Center, Inc. Momentum Speaker's Series

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The SOAR Community Network (SOAR) is proud to announce that our CEO, Mali Phonpadith, has been invited to speak at the National Children's Center, Inc. (NCC) Momentum Speaker's Series on July 26, 2024. This event, part of the NCC Intern and Fellowship Program, aims to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders.

Mali Phonpadith, a former child refugee from Laos, brings a unique and deeply personal perspective to her speaking engagements. Her journey from escaping war-torn Laos at the age of four to becoming a successful entrepreneur and CEO resonates with many. Mali's story is one of resilience, determination, and the power of vision. Her experiences navigating studies, working multiple jobs, and striving to create a better future for herself and her family provide a relatable and inspiring narrative for the youth at NCC.

Founded in 1958, NCC serves over 600 individuals daily, providing lifelong educational, health, and community-based services for infants, children, and adults in Washington, DC. With over 70% of participants diagnosed with a disability, NCC is dedicated to bridging gaps in education, poverty, health, and well-being. Their comprehensive programs include Early Learning, Transitional Services, Adult Vocational Services, and Residential Programs.

Mali Phonpadith was selected as an ideal speaker for the NCC Momentum Speaker's Series due to her profound ability to connect with diverse audiences through her compelling life story and professional achievements. Her leadership at SOAR, an organization committed to cultivating compassionate leaders and cohesive teams, underscores her dedication to making a positive impact on communities.

Reflecting on her early experiences, Mali shares, "I knew even as a child that I had to prepare for a difficult societal climb in order to get to a place of safety and financial security for my family. This inner knowing evoked an emotional commitment to design a life that would lead my family out of poverty." Her journey from a refugee camp in Thailand to Washington, DC, showcases the resilience, fortitude, and entrepreneurial spirit that will undoubtedly inspire the youth at NCC.

Mali's presentation will focus on the importance of vision, perseverance, and the power of community support. By sharing her story, she hopes to empower NCC's interns and fellows to overcome their own challenges and strive for success, no matter the obstacles they face.

About SOAR Community Network

Since 2011, the SOAR Community Network has been dedicated to helping organizations cultivate leaders who exemplify empathy and proactive compassion. Through our comprehensive executive coaching, team, and leadership development programs, we enable organizations to foster healthy cultures that empower leaders to uplift their teams and align their efforts toward a shared vision. Our character development programs are tailored to prepare high school and college students, as well as young adults, for management and leadership roles in the workplace. By focusing on compassionate leadership, SOAR ensures that the next generation of leaders is equipped to drive positive change and innovation within their organizations or entrepreneurial endeavors.

About National Children's Center Inc. (NCC)

The National Children's Center (NCC) enhances the lives of people of all ages, diverse backgrounds, and differing abilities through inclusive opportunities. Founded in 1958, NCC supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live, grow, and thrive in their community through our Early Learning and Early Intervention Center (ELC) and Adult Community Support Services. With our Baby Bloomers Urban Garden, we are expanding access to healthy food options and nutrition education for Wards 7 and 8 children and families in Washington, DC.

