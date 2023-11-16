Soar Into the Clouds, Steampunk Adventure RPG Sky Fortress: Odyssey Has Officially Launched

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanco announced today that the steampunk adventure RPG "Sky Fortress: Odyssey" has been officially launched on November 16 in the App Store and Google Play in the European and American regions.

Skyrunners Assemble! Towards the Legendary Elysium!
In the steampunk world of Setsemir, confronted by an energy crisis, players, embodying the role of Skyrunners, will embark on the luxurious airship, the Beluga. They will join the main characters, Tricia and Ethan, to unite with companions from various backgrounds. Together, they will confront cunning adversaries, search for Elysium, and ultimately save the world.

Strategic Team Building, and an Outstanding Voice Acting Cast

In this game, each hero has undergone meticulous refinement by the development team. Every hero possesses unique abilities, offering the opportunity to assemble squads across three primary classes: attack, defense, and support. Players will be able to strategically construct their own adventure squads.

Boasting a sprawling storyline with millions of words, the game presents vivid heroes like Ling, Qian Sui, Sekhmet, Wiyanna, and Corvus. Each main character features the talents of renowned Japanese voice actors, including Ayako Kawasumi, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yui Ogura, Shin-ichiro Miki, and Yui Horie. Additionally, the illustration and art design process received support from the internationally acclaimed steampunk master, Mitsuji Kamata, guaranteeing players a comprehensive, high-quality audio-visual gaming experience. 

A Diverse Saga of Civilizations, Enjoy Exhilarating Bullet-Hell Shooting

As the adventure unfolds, Skyrunners will journey through a variety of steampunk-themed nations such as the romantic Leonadia, the ancient Emeraldia, the mysterious Chaldoros, and the primal rainforest of Arboresia. Immerse yourself in local cultures, take on challenges posed by powerful adversaries, and delve into the customs and traditions unique to each region.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4waPJ-rPTbw

High-speed confrontations, endless bullet hell! Skyrunners will vie against bosses in parkour battles. Using parkour and bullet hell mechanics, a chaotic visual feast is crafted, allowing all Skyrunners to simultaneously experience three kinds of exhilaration—physical, emotional, and visual!

Delightful Airship Living, Get 100 Free Draws Upon Login!

Half of the journey will be spent on your airship. Not only does it have facilities for daily needs like a Kitchen, Radio Room, and Wardroom, but it also provides firepower through the Lab and Workshop. Each room has its own unique resource-generating gameplay. Allowing heroes to settle in will increase your profits. Come and manage your airship!

For new Skyrunners boarding the Beluga, Tricia has prepared 100 free draws and various bonus rewards! Skyrunners who log in for 7 consecutive days will earn an S-grade weapon of their choice, which sounds awesome, doesn't it? Follow the official Facebook account for more game updates!

Game Name

Sky Fortress: Odyssey

Price

Free (with In-App Purchases)

Languages

Japanese/English/Simplified Chinese/Traditional Chinese/Korean

Platform

iPhone/Android

Download Link

https://bitly.ws/32rXp

