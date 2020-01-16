Soar into the New Year with Hardware Solutions at the KBIS and IBS Show

"When it comes to building or designing, specifying hardware may not be the most glamorous element. It does however, connect things together and it is our goal to show how we work with our clients to help connect their ideas," says Vice President of Sales and Marketing Curtis Nakamura. "Our research and development engineers in Japan continuously work to understand the needs and pain points of our customers so they can develop useful solutions."

This is evident in the all NEW Aileron Lid Stay Hinge System that will be introduced at this year's show. To highlight the innovation of this new system, Sugatsune has created an airplane representing the inspiration that this system got its name from. As a pair of ailerons which are hinged surface panels on the plane's wings help to maintain control when an aircraft is in roll, the Aileron provides adjustable control in different cabinet and furniture opening orientations.

The lift-assist feature is 5-speed adjustable as is the adjustable dampening speed ensuring safety and convenience for a variation of cabinets or toybox-type applications. Unique to this type of hardware, no sideboards are needed to mount the hardware providing more flexibility to designers. Most important, it is easy to order and even easier to install since it mounts over a traditional European 35mm cup hinge.

Also making a debut at this year's show is Sugatsune's ALL NEW Heavy-Duty ML-ZN80 Push To Open Door Latch, designed to conveniently open doors weighing up to 220lbs. To round out the innovative lineup of lateral door opening systems, the new LIN-X800 will be on display alongside of the rest of the LIN-X family of products and numerous other cabinet, door and decorative solutions.

Be sure to visit booth SL1237 to experience Sugatsune's modern designs, easy motion and space-saving solutions and see how ideas can turn into creations. To keep with tradition, happy hour will be hosted between 3pm-5pm at the Sugatsune Hardware Bar (Booth SL1237), on January 21th and 22nd.. Click HERE for invitation to Happy Hour.

Can't make it to the KBIS show? Follow Sugatsune on Instagram and Facebook for live segments or visit our website at sugatsune.com to explore over 6,000 architectural and industrial hardware products.

About Sugatsune America, Inc.

With a heritage dating back to 1930 and established in 1982, Sugatsune America Inc. is AS9120 B; ISO 9001:2015 certified and has a rich tradition of manufacturing and distributing Japanese quality hardware, designed around universal design. Sugatsune America stocks over 6,000 unique parts in the U.S. to provide the highest level of service. LAMP® is a registered trademark of Sugatsune Kogyo, Inc. For more information, visit www.sugatsune.com. Connect with Sugatsune America via Facebook (facebook.com/sugatsune), Instagram (instagram.com/sugatsuneamerica) and Twitter (twitter.com/sugatsune).

