Soaring Above the Competition: UberJets Shines During Spring Training

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UberJets, the leader in private jet booking technology, is proud to announce the success of their advertising campaign behind home plate at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers. This follows UberJets' highly successful on-field advertising campaign with the Boston Red Sox during Spring Training in 2022, and with the New York Yankees in 2021.

"We are thrilled with the results of our advertising campaign at JetBlue Park," said Greg Frost, Senior Vice President of UberJets Marketing. "Our approach has led us to a tremendous source of new clients, in the greater Boston and Fort Myers areas, including several NBA franchises who took notice soon after the campaigns launched. Several teams had us shuttling players during Covid restrictions."

This marketing push is part of UberJets' ongoing commitment to providing exceptional private aviation services and streamlining the booking process to its clients through the Virtual Hangar ® software platform. With this technology, clients can instantly search and book private aircraft that match their specific travel requirements, including the make, model, and year of the aircraft.

One of the key advantages of Virtual Hangar is that it matches aircraft heading in the direction of the client's flight requests, providing the best possible aircraft solutions every time they fly. This ensures that clients have access to the most suitable aircraft for their needs, while also reducing the time and effort required to find and book private aircraft.

Overall, UberJets' Virtual Hangar is an Industry-altering SAAS solution that is transforming the private aviation industry by providing clients with unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and flexibility.

As spring training comes to a close, UberJets wishes the Boston Red Sox and all Major League Baseball teams good luck in the upcoming season.

About UberJets | Virtual Hangar ® : Founded by a group of highly experienced private aviation and technology industry veterans with a long-shared vision to bring private jet travel up into the twenty-first century. Delivering deep expertise combined with AI technology, Virtual Hangar provides members live real time access to a vast selection of aircraft options, powering freedom to choose the exact year, make and model that caters to each client request.

