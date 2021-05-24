Soaring Demand for A2 Milk for Its High Nutritional Value Drives the Market Growth: Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, UAE, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global A2 milk market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of over 10.3% throughout the forecast period between 2021 and 2031, projects ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI). A2 milk is becoming popular among the lactose intolerant population for its absence of lactose and superior taste and nutrition than plant based milk.

A2 milk has a wide range of applications from making cheese and yogurt to cake and cookies. Growing application of A2 milk in producing milk for infants and innovative strategies adopted by the market players to expand their footprint will give tailwinds to the growth witnessed. A2 milk has high nutritional value with no issues of indigestion and bloating. These attributes are favoring the increasing demand for A2 milk.

An increasing number of customers are switching to clean label products due to rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of artificial chemical ingredients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have issued strict policies and guidelines regarding food safety and product nutritional level. A2 milk is free from antibiotics and hormones. These factors are contributing towards rapid growth in demand. It also is enriched with Omega-3 which reduces the cholesterol levels and is effective in preventing cancer. Awareness regarding health benefits of A2 milk will continue driving its sales.

"A2 milk and milk products are considered ideal for bakery and confectionary products. Growing western influence across the globe will lead to increase in demand for bread making, directly intensifying the A2 milk market sales," says the FMI analyst

Key Takeaways

In US, rising customer inclination towards healthy food products promoted the market players to expand their product portfolio. Acquisition of smaller milk companies by large conglomerates like Wal-Mart and Costco will elevate the A2 milk market sales.

A surge in demand for powdered milk is expected in China , as customers are switching towards powdered milk for infants.

, as customers are switching towards powdered milk for infants. New Zealand is predicted to offer lucrative growth opportunities for A2 milk market owing to customers showcasing increased spending habits on healthy and premium products, growing awareness regarding benefits of A2 milk and increasing demand of A2 milk from bakery and confectionaries.

is predicted to offer lucrative growth opportunities for A2 milk market owing to customers showcasing increased spending habits on healthy and premium products, growing awareness regarding benefits of A2 milk and increasing demand of A2 milk from bakery and confectionaries. India is expected to become a high potential market owing to rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, promoting consumers to switch towards healthy food options promoting market growth.

is expected to become a high potential market owing to rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, promoting consumers to switch towards healthy food options promoting market growth. Rising demand for clean label products especially among athletes in Brazil is boosting theA2 milk market sales.

Competitive Landscape

FMI has profiled some of the prominent market players providing A2 milk that include The A2 Milk Company Limited, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd., Erden Creamery Private Limited, FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED, Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company, Provilac Dairy Farms Private Limited, Ratnawali Dairy Products LLP. Industry leaders are working towards developing novel A2 milk flavors to attract the customers. They are also progressing towards portfolio expansion to establish global presence and consolidate their distribution and sales channels.

For instance, one of the leading Australian A2 milk producing company; The A2 Milk Company Limited launched wide range of low fat chocolate flavored A2 milk in the US market as a part of its globalization strategy. The company also offers huge selection of A2 milk items from flavored milk to whole cow's milk, semi-skimmed cow's milk to infant formula, white or plain A2 milk to low fat milk, and reduced fat milk. More choices available to customer assists market players in capturing major market shares.

More Insights on the Global A2 milk Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the A2 milk market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the A2 milk market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of nature (organic, conventional), form (liquid, powder), application (infant formula, dairy product, bakery & confectionery, milk & milk-based beverages), packaging (glass bottles, plastic bottles & pouches, carton packaging, cans) across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the market for A2 milk will expand through 2031?

Which top manufacturing companies are leading the global A2 milk market?

What are the key drivers and trends that will stimulate the A2 milk sales?

What are the challenges that will affect the sales of A2 milk market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on A2 milk market?

SOURCE Future Market Insights