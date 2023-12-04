Soaring Demand for Space-saving and Energy-efficient Ovens Drives Commercial Combi Oven Market to US$ 5,984.3 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial combi oven market is thriving, driven by the burgeoning demand for compact, space-saving designs and energy-efficient equipment. According to a market study by FMI, this growth is fueled by the rising popularity of combi ovens in the food industry, offering a versatile and efficient way to cook various foods.

Commercial Combi Oven Market Forecast by Steam Generated and Boilerless Type, Global Growth Opportunities and Revenue Forecast, from 2023 to 2033

The global commercial combi oven market value is forecasted to increase from US$ 2,321.0 million in 2023 to US$ 5,984.3 million by 2033. The demand for commercial combi ovens is projected to surge at a CAGR of 10.0% over the assessment period.

The electric combi ovens segment will dominate the global commercial combi ovens industry through 2033. On the other hand, the medium-capacity segment is anticipated to develop at a relatively higher CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption in this capacity segment.

In the last few years, there has been a rapid increase in retail stores globally. Leading retailers are expanding their market footprints in developing countries to capitalize on these regions' growing consumer spending power. Retail markets in developing regions are highly fragmented and unorganized. The rapid growth of the organized retail sector, characterized by the rising number of hypermarkets and supermarkets, is expected to boost the overall food chain, thereby boosting the overall sales of food service equipment such as combi ovens.

The commercial combi oven market is being propelled by the growing demand for ready-to-eat products and the expansion of retail outlets. As consumer lifestyles become increasingly fast-paced, there is a heightened preference for convenient, high-quality prepared meals. This trend has led to the expansion of retail outlets, including supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty food shops, all seeking to offer a diverse range of freshly prepared and semi-prepared foods.

The growing preference for multi-functional cooking appliances is creating significant opportunities for commercial combi ovens in the food service industry. As culinary trends evolve and consumer demands for diverse menu offerings increase, there is a heightened need for versatile cooking equipment that can efficiently handle a wide range of cooking processes. Commercial combi ovens, with their ability to perform various cooking methods such as steaming, baking, roasting, and grilling within a single unit, are well-positioned to meet this demand.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for commercial combi ovens is projected to thrive at 10.0% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By end use, the restaurant segment is set to hold a market share of 42.5% in 2023.

in 2023. Europe is expected to account for a significant share of about 46.8% by 2033.

is expected to account for a significant share of about by 2033. The United States industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 1,058.8 million by 2033.

industry value is anticipated to reach by 2033. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 305.1 million by 2033.

is projected to attain a valuation of by 2033. Demand in India is predicted to rise at 10.3% CAGR through 2033.

Commercial Combi Oven Industry Research Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 2,321.0 million Projected Market Size (2033) US$ 5,984.3 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 10.0 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Market Segments Covered Capacity

Product Type

Power Unit

End Use

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain BENELUX

NORDICS

Poland

Hungary

Balkan and Baltics

Russia

India

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Australia and New Zealand China

Japan

South Korea

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Other GCC Countries

Türkiye

Other African Union

South Africa Key Companies Profiled Electrolux AB

The Middleby Corporation

Rational AG

Welbilt Inc.

Fagor Alto-Shaam Inc.

Dover Corporation

MKN Maschinenfabrik Kurt Neubauer GmbH & Co. KG

UNOX S.p.A.

Bosch Fujimak Corporation

Retigo S.R.O

Ali S.p.A

ACP, Inc.

ELOMA













"The integration of AI in combi ovens enhances culinary excellence. Key market players seamlessly blend precision with innovation, promising an experience that transcends the conventional boundaries of commercial cooking. While these cutting-edge commercial ovens the market is expected to progress over the forecast period," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on expanding domestic production and technological aspects of commercial combi ovens to offer cost-efficient solutions to consumers. They are also investing in developing new products and innovating further on existing ones to meet end-user demand. The commercial combi oven market is reasonably consolidated among leading manufacturers. Leading players account for around half of the commercial combi oven market share.

Recent developments

In Feb 2023 , Electrolux announced the launch of its built-in range of appliances in the Indian market that comprise microwaves, combi ovens, hobs and cooker hoods, etc.

, Electrolux announced the launch of its built-in range of appliances in the Indian market that comprise microwaves, combi ovens, hobs and cooker hoods, etc. In 2023, The Middleby Corporation announced the acquisition of Marco Beverage Systems, a designer and manufacturer of innovative and energy-efficient beverage dispensing solutions.

About the Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Process Automation Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

