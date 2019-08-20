Soaring Sales of Azithromycin Influencing Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market Growth, Reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As per this Fact.MR report, there has been an evident surge in the prevalence of gonorrhea which is resistant to components of dual antibiotic therapy – azithromycin and ceftriaxone, known to be the only suggested treatment for gonorrhea. With a swing of hopeful new antibiotics together with education, surveillance and preventative measures to impasse prevalence of super-resistant gonorrhea, the prospects seem optimistic for the gonorrhea therapeutics market. In order to acquire better insight into the gonorrhea therapeutics market, Fact.MR has published this study titled "Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029", which provides detailed information associated to the growth forecast of the target market, along with a structured breakdown of the aspects shaping the market dynamics.

According to this intelligent report, the gonorrhea therapeutics market is likely to reach ~US$ 970 Mn in 2019, with an estimated 4% Y-o-Y growth over 2018. It has been observed that gonorrhea therapeutics industry would remain prejudiced by increased attention towards new developments in novel therapeutic antimicrobials or compounds for refining the success potential of upcoming treatment.

Azithromycin Sales Likely to Prosper with Rising Regional Preference

This study highlights that sales of azithromycin would continue to deliver greater gains across the gonorrhea treatment market. This growth is narrowly trailed by the third-generation cephalosporin which is also gaining high-end traction. As per this assessment, azithromycin sales concerned with the treatment of gonorrhea are likely to acquire ~50% market shares. On the other hand, sales of third-generation cephalosporin are anticipated to surge at a pace similar to that of azithromycin in the near future. There are several countries which have worked to increase the doses of the suggested gonorrhea drugs with an aim to overcome the bacteria's resistance.

Dual Therapy Stays as the Favored Treatment Choice

Looking at the current scenario, the market for gonorrhea therapeutics is expected to propel in parallel with the theoretically effective drugs which are presently in pipeline. With a significant rise in the count of clinical trials and growing investments in healthcare industry, the scope for lucrative avenues in the gonorrhea therapeutics market are quite robust. This study reveals that dual therapy will continue its status as the preferred treatment choice for gonorrhea, accounting ~90% market shares. This abides the current recommended routine for gonorrhea treatment that covers a combination of two antibiotics, ceftriaxone, an intra-muscular drug and azithromycin, which is provided orally.

North America and Europe Set to Deliver Encouraging Opportunities

Based on this Fact.MR study, promising nature of developed markets such as North America and Europe, is likely to endure positive results for gonorrhea therapeutics. The concerned market in these regions is primarily supported by rising prevalence of STDs and advancing healthcare infrastructure. According to recent assessments, close to ~1 Mn cases of gonorrhea have been reported annually in the U.S. The key growth influencers are spotted to be favorable reimbursement policies as well as government funding towards several health organizations for the expansion of drug-resistant gonorrhea treatment.

As the report concludes, readers can access knowledge associated to the prime companies contributing towards the development of the global gonorrhea therapeutics market. Some of the leading players mentioned in the report are Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer Inc., Allergan plc, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V etc.

