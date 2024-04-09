Soaring to Opening day: UberJets takes the lead at Fenway South with MLB Boston Red Sox

BOSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UberJets, the leader in private jet booking technology, is proud to announce the success of their advertising campaign behind home plate at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers. This follows UberJets' 4 consecutive year highly successful on-field advertising campaign with MLB Teams including Boston Red Sox during Spring Training, and with the New York Yankees.

UberJets ads behind each team on-deck circle.

"We're delighted with the outcomes of our advertising campaign at JetBlue Park," remarked Sophia Martin, UberJets Digital expansion manager. "Our strategy has connected us with a significant influx of new clients in the broader Boston and Fort Myers regions, including various professional athletes and sports organizations who became aware of UberJets during spring training. Furthermore, it provided an excellent chance for existing members to mingle with UberJets representatives at the ballpark. With a referral base exceeding 60%, we always relish the opportunity to personally meet our exceptional members."

This marketing initiative underscores UberJets' continuous dedication to delivering outstanding private aviation services and simplifying the booking process for its members via the Virtual Hangar® software platform. Through this innovative technology, members have the convenience of instantly browsing and reserving private aircraft that align with their precise travel needs, including aircraft make, model, and year.

Thanks to a new wave of technological advancements in AI, Virtual Hangar® offers a significant advantage by aligning aircraft with the direction of the client's flight requests. This innovative feature ensures that members consistently receive optimal aircraft solutions tailored to their needs, thereby streamlining the process of searching and booking private aircraft while saving valuable time and effort.

Overall, UberJets | Virtual Hangar® is an Industry-altering SAAS solution that is transforming the private aviation industry by providing members with unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and flexibility.

With Opening Day approaching, UberJets extends its best wishes to the Boston Red Sox and all Major League Baseball teams for the upcoming season. On Opening Day at Fenway Park, the Red Sox will be honoring the 20th year anniversary of their 2004 World Series championship team. Additionally, the 2004 champions will be honoring Tim Wakefield, who passed away earlier this year in his battle against cancer.

About UberJets | Virtual Hangar® : Founded by a group of highly experienced private aviation and technology industry veterans with a long-shared vision to bring private jet travel up into the twenty-first century. Delivering deep expertise combined with AI technology, Virtual Hangar® provides members with live real-time access to a vast selection of aircraft options, powering freedom to choose the exact year, make, and model that caters to each client request.

