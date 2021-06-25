Sobel Network Shipping announces sales representation in Brazil

Douglas Santos will be responsible for the executive representation of Sobel through Peniel Management Brazil. Douglas has 25 years of local and international experience in the logistics and foreign trade sector.



According to the company's CEO, Brian Wills, it is great to have a Sobel sales representative in Brazil to bring the two countries, which are long-term commercial partners, even closer together.



"Over the past six years, Sobel has focused on the Brazilian market, as it has been growing exponentially in the logistics sector. With the addition of Douglas Santos to our team, we now have a Brazilian professional to represent us locally and help us establish ourselves in the local Brazilian supply chain market," says Brian.



Brian adds: "with Brazil being one of the largest economies in the world, it is an extremely important trading partner, especially as it is the largest in Latin America."



The CEO says that, after the opening of offices in Florida, this representation in Brazil is welcomed. "Here at Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc, we are looking to further expand this trade route. Sobel Network is always looking to the future, so building our connection with Brazil was a key step in our success. Welcome to the Sobel team, Douglas."

About Douglas Santos

Professional with 25 years of experience in Brazil and abroad, Douglas Santos has worked in multinational companies, in the areas of logistics, shipping and foreign trade. Fluent in Portuguese, English and Spanish, Douglas worked for two years in New York, USA. The Sobel representative has an MBA in Business Management and a Bachelor of Business Administration.

About Sobel Network Shipping Co, Inc.

Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. is a worldwide freight forwarder, with offices located in New York, Miami and Chicago, providing logistics solutions for over 70 years.

SOURCE Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc.