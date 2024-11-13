Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. Expands with New Seattle Office, Welcoming Industry Veteran Mark Toulson as Branch Manager

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc., a leading provider of logistics and customs brokerage services, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest branch in Seattle, Washington. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Sobel, strengthening its footprint in the Pacific Northwest to better serve clients across industries with timely, specialized logistics solutions.

At the helm of the new Seattle branch is Mark Toulson, a seasoned expert with over 30 years in the transportation and logistics industry. With a wealth of experience in same-day, next-flight-out, express, and freight services, Toulson brings a high level of expertise and proven leadership to Sobel's growing team. His distinguished career includes a notable accomplishment of establishing and managing a European hub for a global network, showcasing his strength in strategic planning and operational excellence.

"Mark's extensive experience and industry knowledge are invaluable assets as we continue our expansion and enhance our service capabilities nationwide," said Richie Casarez, a spokesperson for Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. "Seattle is a dynamic gateway for international trade, and with Mark's leadership, we're equipped to provide even more responsive, high-quality service to our clients."

Originally from the UK, Toulson spent nine years in Belgium before making the U.S. his home in 2007. He became a U.S. citizen in 2009 and achieved his customs broker license in 2010. In addition to his professional pursuits, Toulson is an avid Formula 1 enthusiast and a devoted family man. He enjoys time with his three daughters, aged 10 to 28, and is a proud grandfather to a 5-year-old granddaughter.

The Seattle office strengthens Sobel's operational network, reinforcing its commitment to delivering seamless and innovative logistics solutions across the country. With this new branch and the addition of Toulson to the leadership team, Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. looks forward to providing even greater value and expanded services to meet the needs of its clients.

Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. is a trusted name in logistics and customs brokerage, with over 75 years of experience providing clients with strategic, customized logistics solutions. Headquartered in New York, Sobel offers a full suite of services across various sectors, ensuring clients' needs are met with the highest level of expertise and dedication.

