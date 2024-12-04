Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. Welcomes Richie Casarez to Lead AOG Operations and Launch Dallas Branch

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to welcome our newest addition to the Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. team! Born in El Paso, TX, and raised in Dallas/Fort Worth, Richie Casarez has spent the last 30 years in the DFW area. From 2002-2004, Richie played semi-professional indoor soccer with the DFW Tornados, showing his dedication and drive from a young age.

Richie Casarez Sobel Network

Richie holds a bachelor's degree in Logistics and Supply Chain from the University of North Texas and brings over 15 years of experience in transportation and logistics. With a specialization in time-critical products, particularly in the automotive and aviation sectors, Richie has extensive expertise in handling both international and domestic air shipments, including imports and exports.

Richie will be spearheading our AOG (Aircraft on Ground) department and will now oversee all AOG business nationwide alongside his dedicated team. His leadership and expertise in managing time-sensitive shipments make him an invaluable asset to our organization.

We are thrilled to have such a seasoned professional join the Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. team and lead the opening of our Dallas, Texas branch, continuing to provide unparalleled service and expertise.

Media Contact:

Richie Casarez | DFW Branch Manager

Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc

405 State Highway 121, Ste A250

Lewisville, TX 75067

[email protected]

Tel: (214)-831-1901

Cell: (940)-304-7528

Time Critical / AOG- [email protected]

SOURCE Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc.