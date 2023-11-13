Sober-curious? Celebrate the Roaring Twenties at AFTER Magazine's Alcohol-Free Soiree

It's a Prohibition Party for those who choose not to imbibe! December 1, 2023 in NYC.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a Prohibition Party for those who choose not to imbibe! AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine is hosting its Alcohol-Free Prohibition Party on December 1, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 on the Lower East Side.

An evening of jazz, dancing, and alcohol-free cocktails, you'll be transported back to the roaring 20s for a magical alcohol-free evening!

AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine (PRNewsfoto/AFTER Magazine INC)
AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine (PRNewsfoto/AFTER Magazine INC)

Featuring:

  • Jazz performance by jazz ensemble "AFTER Dark"
  • Dance grooves by Chicago's own DJ Quad
  • Alcohol-free cocktails provided by Abstinence Spirits, Amethyst NA Spirits and Blind Tiger

Costumes encouraged! 1920s costume kits available for purchase with your ticket!

"This event is a celebration of choice and a night of glamour and fun. It's a place where individuals can attend a fabulous NY party without the need for alcohol, and everyone is welcome! We're doing what we do best: having a great time, alcohol-free." says Nicole Pietrandrea Hough, editor-in-chief of AFTER Magazine.

Registration is open now. To purchase tickets, visit http://aftermagazine.com/prohibition2023

AFTER Magazine is the magazine for non-drinkers, the sober-curious, and anyone examining their relationship with alcohol. Print and digital subscriptions available here.

Press inquiries: [email protected]

