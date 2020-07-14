"Sober Letters To My Drunken Self" Teaches Recovering Alcoholics How to Handle the Stress of COVID-19 Without Relapsing

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "An alcoholic by himself is in bad company" is a saying recovering alcoholics pass around. While they normally have access to group support like Alcoholics Anonymous, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many into prolonged social isolation.

While these conditions aren't easy for anyone to deal with, people in recovery are likely to return to their destructive drinking habits to cope with the quarantine induced stress. Nielsen reports that U.S. sales of alcoholic beverages rose 55% and online alcohol sales were up 243%.

T.J. Mayes, the healthcare chair for the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce warns that "Some experts are calling it the biggest relapse trigger of the century. You have people facing economic uncertainty, isolation, boredom, depression—it's kind of a powder keg."

"Sober Letters To My Drunken Self" is a beacon of light for recovering alcoholics during these tough times. The book is also a valuable resource for alcoholics to help their friends and loved ones understand their struggle.

The author, Ed Latimore, starts the book by telling you exactly what to expect: "I wrote this book as if I was able to go back in time and talk to myself when I started to suspect I had an alcohol problem." Latimore relies on his experiences, observations, and insights to guide readers along their journey of sobriety regardless of where they are in it.

"Sober Letters To My Drunken Self" is composed of essays that address the challenges that recovering alcoholics often face. The essays help those in recovery understand why they abuse alcohol and helps them through the rarely discussed emotional and social challenges that come with getting sober.

Readers will discover:

The surprising connection between the choices they make when sober and the destructive thoughts they have when intoxicated.

The three most powerful things they absolutely need so they can stop drinking for good.

Why a long-term plan to quit drinking will set them up to fail –and what to do instead.

The counterintuitive way to turn their weaknesses into strengths.

"Ed's book is honest and real. He doesn't preach at you or guilt you because he's been in the trenches too. Ed Latimore just walks you through what worked for him and delivers it in a way that can work for anyone." -David Ayer, producer, screenwriter, and director

"You can't solve a problem until you learn to think about it right, and Ed Latimore is a genius at helping people do that. This is an extraordinary book that will, for many readers, feel like a personal conversation with themselves in a future in which they are inexplicably much smarter. If you have decided to quit drinking, this is the book to get your mind in the right place to succeed." -Scott Adams, best-selling author and creator of Dilbert comic strip

Whether you want to stop drinking and need some guidance, you're in the first months of your recovery, or you're a multi-year veteran of sobriety, "Sober Letters To My Drunken Self" has something to help you stay committed.

Available on Amazon

About Ed Latimore

Ed Latimore is a former professional heavyweight boxer and veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. He holds a B.A. in Physics from Duquesne University. Millions of people have learned from Ed's experiences through his writing and speaking, about developing stoic street-smarts, sobriety, and realizing your potential. Learn more about Ed and his message at edlatimore.com.

