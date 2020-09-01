Sober September is Now Sexy AF

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millenials are mixing mocktails over cocktails this Sober September.

As more millenials abstain from alcohol, female entrepreneur Jo-Anne Reynolds has launched "Sexy AF," a brand of alcohol free spirits, perfect for mixing a great tasting mocktail.

Reynolds, a health and fitness enthusiast, wanted to introduce a new way to enjoy a mocktail, one that didn't involve child themed non-alcoholic drinks weighed down with heavy, high-calorie syrups and pop. Her line of refreshing and healthy spirits is 100 percent alcohol free, with flavors made for mixing, to make your mocktail Sexy AF.

"Being sober or sober curious doesn't mean missing out or feeling excluded, now you can enhance your experience with a great tasting cocktail, that's alcohol free" Reynolds said. "Our hashtag is #SoberIsSEXYAF because we want our brand to be something people love; love to drink, love to share and love to be a part of. When you allow Sexy AF to be part of your sober lifestyle and your social networks, that's important to us and our community, we want you to share your Sexy AF sobriety and we want others to support and welcome you into our growing community."

Just in time for sober September, Sexy AF is rolling out a premium lineup of alcohol free beverages, including ViirGiin, Triple Sexy, Amar-Oh and Kampari.

"We developed 36 batches over the course of a year. Thirty plus botanicals go into each batch, they are individually macerated for 10 to 60 days to get the best flavour. The final stage we blend and botanically infuse then rack, filter and bottle" Reynolds said. "These four were selected because their intense flavors, aromas and mouthfeel held up the best when combined into a delicious mocktail."

Every Sexy AF product is handcrafted from plant-based ingredients. The alcohol free spirits are sugarfree, gluten free with only 30 calories per ounce.

Currently, alcohol free, non-alcoholic and low ABV spirits are one of the hottest trends in the food & beverage industry. The United Kingdom is the most established market, boasting more than 150 brands. The United States and Canada are quickly catching up.

"Sexy AF is excited to be a leader in the North America markets thanks to the amazing line of beverages we have developed," Reynolds said.

Sexy AF spirits are available in select liquor stores & specialty food markets as well as direct to consumer online through SexyAFSpirits.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12836462

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Sexy AF Spirits

Related Links

https://sexyafspirits.com/

