Sober Up® Detox Drink Now Available with Free Shipping on Amazon Prime

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sober Up®, a detoxification drink with naturally sourced ingredients that promotes liver health has launched on Amazon Prime (https://amzn.to/2AN4a7v) to bring Sober Up® directly to the consumer with free shipping through Amazon Prime.

To celebrate the launch on Amazon, Sober Up® will offer the first 100 orders a 15% discount along with the free shipping for Prime members.

Harry Drnec - Former Red Bull UK CEO Sober Up - 15% off on Amazon

"We know it isn't possible for people to always plan in advance when they go out for a good time," stated CEO Harry Drnec. "By partnering with Amazon, we enable those that want to take responsibility to quickly stock up on their favorite detoxifier. Everyone loves and enjoys Prime shipping and we know how important it is to launch with such a reputable distribution channel."

After a wildly successful Indiegogo campaign in which Sober Up® set the highest-ever initial funding goal set in the hangover prevention category, Sober Up® smashed their fundraising goal within 72 hours of launching the product due to backers jumping on board quickly.

Sober Up® is available across all Amazon platforms with free shipping for Amazon Prime members as well as Prime Now same day delivery.

"We know that by making sure this revolutionary product is available in as many places as possible that we can do the most good for the most people," remarked Drnec. "The demand has been so incredible, we have been running at full speed to make sure that we not only meet that demand, but exceed it."

For more information, visit us at SoberUp.com

