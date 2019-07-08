Sobering 4 a.m. Bar Bill Cost-Benefit Analysis to be Released by Los Angeles City Councilmember Koretz, Alcohol Justice, and the California Alcohol Policy Alliance

The new analysis was done by the respected Oakland-based ARG organization , a project of the Public Health Institute. The "Hight Cost of the 4am Bar Bill " is a response to the one-sided narrative of revenue to the state, and nightlife economic development offered by Scott Wiener, the author of SB 58. The bill, Wiener's third attempt in three years to disrupt the protections of a statewide uniform last call, would allow 10 cities, in a so-called "pilot program," the ability to extend hours of alcohol on sale until 4 a.m.

The "High Cost of the 4am Bar Bill," disturbingly documents the worst concerns of Alcohol Justice and CAPA that public health and safety would be severely compromised if SB 58 becomes law. The change in policy will not benefit the community, but does benefit private and corporate interests at great public expense. The community is well-justified in opposing the bill.

Why: SB 58 would allow closing times for on-sale retailers to be extended from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. as part of a "pilot program" conducted by the ABC. The pilot program may be conducted in ten cities: San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Long Beach, Cathedral City, Coachella, Palm Springs and Fresno.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), California already suffers more annual alcohol-related harm than any other state: over 10,500 alcohol-related deaths, $35 billion in total costs, $14.5 billion in state costs.

Alcohol Justice and the California Alcohol Policy Alliance have taken a strong OPPOSE position on SB 58, a poorly conceived and inadequately funded pilot project. They respectfully ask that this dangerous nightlife experiment be stopped. California taxpayers do not need to pay for additional public health and safety harms in order to profit the nightlife industry.

SB 58 Quick Facts

Strips away uniform protections of 2 a.m. last call

last call Costs the state at least $3 -4 million per year to administer

-4 million per year to administer Costs the state, ten pilot project cities, and cities and towns in "Splash Zones," tens of millions more to mitigate the harms

Disregards 40 years of peer-reviewed, public health research on the dangers of extending last call

Ignores $34 billion in current, annual, alcohol-related harm in California

in current, annual, alcohol-related harm in Subsidizes and rewards late-night alcohol-sellers at public expense

The "High Cost of the 4am Bar Bill," will be available at the press event and as a downloadable PDF file at 10 a.m. on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at AlcoholJustice.org

The public is encouraged to TAKE ACTION to #STOP4amBarBill by texting JUSTICE to 313131

