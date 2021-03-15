Sobi and Platelet Disorder Support Association (PDSA) launch digital diary app for people living with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP)

DURHAM, N.C., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi™, a North American affiliate of the international biopharmaceutical company Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®), dedicated to rare diseases, in partnership with the Platelet Disorder Support Association (www.pdsa.org PDSA), a leading immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) advocacy organization in North America, today announced the launch of florio®ITP, an app for patients living with ITP. florio ITP is a digital diary mobile app developed by Florio GmbH, a Sobi company, in collaboration with ITP patients and healthcare professionals. The florio ITP app is intended to help support patients with ITP with a simple tool that allows them to organize, track and record their health and treatment information. It is available for free download for iOS (Apple) and Android mobile phone users.

ITP is a rare, autoimmune bleeding disorder that affects approximately 60,000 adults in the United States. It is characterized by low numbers of platelets that can lead to excessive bruising and severe bleeding. "Our goal with the florio ITP app is to help patients in addressing significant unmet needs by empowering them to take control and live a life beyond their condition and to advocate for their care," said Joshua Prabhakar, Head of Thrombocytopenia at Sobi. "The app embodies Sobi's commitment to support people living with ITP and improve the patient-provider experience."

florio ITP is designed to help patients manage their condition and capture information that matters. This includes keeping track of platelet counts, setting medication reminders, and logging other important events like bruising, bleeds, petechiae, and fatigue. The app allows the patient to see personalized trends that they can share with their health care professional in the form of a simple, clear report that can help patients make the most of their appointment time and have more meaningful discussions with their care team.

"The florio ITP app is uniquely designed to address common challenges patients face along their ITP journeys, such as understanding their ITP related events, treatment progress and physicians' recognition of the disorder outside of platelet count," said Caroline Kruse, president and CEO of the PDSA. "The app is an important empowerment tool for ITP patients and perfect complement to PDSA's existing resources, and we're proud to partner with Sobi to bring it to the community."

All data entered in the app are managed by Florio GmbH independently from Sobi. More information about the florio ITP app can be found at www.florio-itp.com.

About the Platelet Disorder Support Association

The Platelet Disorder Support Association (PDSA) is dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and other platelet disorders through education, advocacy, research and support. Patient-founded in 1998 to educate and empower those impacted by immune thrombocytopenia and other rare platelet and bleeding disorders, PDSA is now a powerful force serving and unifying the global ITP community of patients, practitioners, caregivers, advocates and key disease stakeholders. More information is available at www.pdsa.org.

About Florio GmbH

Florio GmbH is a digital health company dedicated to products for people with rare diseases. The company develops, manufactures and operates digital health products for several rare conditions, including haemophilia and ITP. Florio GmbH was founded by Sobi in 2019 as a wholly owned subsidiary and is based in Munich, Germany. Read more about Florio GmbH at www.florio.com.

About Sobi™ in North America

As the North American affiliate of international biopharmaceutical company Sobi™, our team is committed to Sobi's vision of providing access to innovative treatments that make a significant difference in the lives of individuals with rare diseases. Our product portfolio includes multiple approved treatments, focused on inflammation/immunology and genetics/metabolism. With U.S. headquarters in the Boston area, Canadian headquarters in the Toronto area, and field sales, medical and market access representatives spanning North America, our growing team has a proven track record of commercial excellence. More information is available at www.sobi-northamerica.com or at www.sobi.com.

