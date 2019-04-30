Sobi™ Appoints Amy Pott as New Head of Sobi North America

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) has appointed Amy Pott as the new Head of Sobi North America. She takes over effective today, replacing Rami Levin who is leaving Sobi.

"Sobi North America is entering a new phase in line with Sobi's growth strategy, with the workforce growing more than fourfold in just more than a year. The launch of Gamifant and the integration of Synagis are key to the the company's future and I am delighted to welcome Amy to Sobi for her to take on this challenge, says Guido Oelkers, CEO."

Amy Pott was most recently Group Vice President and US Franchise Head for Internal Medicine & Oncology at Shire. She was also Group Vice President for US Commercial Operations at Shire and Vice President of Strategy, Planning & Analytics at Baxalta, all roles based in Boston. Prior to her roles in the US, Pott spent 10 years at Baxter, where she held UK and international roles working with both rare diseases and medical devices. During her time in the UK she built up Baxter's UK & Ireland market access team.

She has a strong background in private and public healthcare, having worked as an Associate for APCO Worldwide in London, Sacramento and San Francisco supporting a wide range of public sector companies. Previous to her roles at Baxter and Shire, Pott held positions at the National Institute for Health & Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the NHS Confederation. Amy Pott will be part of the Sobi Executive Committee.

About Sobi™

At Sobi, we are transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases. As a specialised international biopharmaceutical company, we provide sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care. We bring something rare to rare diseases – a belief in the strength of focus, the power of agility and the potential of the people we are dedicated to serving. The hard work and dedication of our approximately 1050 employees around the globe has been instrumental in our success across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa, leading to total revenues of SEK 9.1 billion in 2018. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

