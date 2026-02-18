Sobi Capital Markets Day 2026: Bringing brilliant ideas to life and building the next chapter with ambition to deliver SEK 55bn by 2030

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® (STO: SOBI) today hosts its Capital Markets Day, where senior management will provide an update on the company's strategy and outline its new mid-term outlook, aiming to achieve SEK 55bn revenue by 2030, while building a resilient platform for sustained growth beyond 2030. Sobi aims to have an adjusted EBITA margin in the upper 30s percentage of revenue by 2030.

Sobi has delivered strong and profitable growth in recent years, transforming and diversifying its portfolio and positioning the company to deliver on six major launches. Additionally, Sobi is advancing priority development programs enabling longer term growth and continuing its international expansion.

"Sobi today is a stronger, more global and more scientifically driven company," says Guido Oelkers, CEO of Sobi. "We have delivered on our commitments, built a diversified, robust foundation for future growth, and are entering the next phase of expansion with multiple launches and compelling opportunities to unlock growth well beyond 2030."

Highlights of the Capital Markets Day

Sobi shares its ambition to reach SEK 55bn in revenues by 2030, effectively doubling the company revenue driven by six major launches, continued strong performance of strategic products, and international expansion. Sobi outlines major launches either ongoing or in preparation, expected to drive the majority of growth to 2030, including Altuvoct®, Gamifant®, Aspaveli®, Tryngolza®, NASP, and pozdeutinurad, across haematology, immunology, and specialty care.

Deep dives demonstrate Sobi's scientific leadership in:

Uncontrolled and progressive gout and two potentially transformative treatment innovations in an area of high unmet patient needs.

and two potentially transformative treatment innovations in an area of high unmet patient needs. Severe hypertriglyceridemia , where acute pancreatitis is a major risk and a severe medical emergency, and ApoC-III inhibition with olezarsen has shown significant and meaningful reductions in acute pancreatitis risk.

, where acute pancreatitis is a major risk and a severe medical emergency, and ApoC-III inhibition with olezarsen has shown significant and meaningful reductions in acute pancreatitis risk. Precision medicine in sepsis: In biomarker-selected patients with interferon gamma-driven sepsis (the proof-of-concept EMBRACE study), Sobi will share topline data for empalumab demonstrating improvement in SOFA-based organ function (achieving primary endpoint at end of treatment in 60% patients receiving high dose emapalumab vs 40% in the standard of care plus placebo arm). High dose emapalumab additionally showed a 12-percentage point absolute mortality reduction after 28-days (40% mortality in the high dose emapalumab arm vs 52% in the standard of care plus placebo arm).

Additional information provided

New peak sales expectations for the following products: Haemophilia A franchise (Altuvoct and Elocta) greater than SEK 10bn, Aspaveli between SEK 7-10bn, Gamifant in HLH between SEK 5-7bn, NASP between SEK 4-6bn, Tryngolza greater than SEK 10bn, pozdeutinurad greater than SEK 10bn and Gamifant in IDS greater than SEK 10bn.

R&D expenses to remain between 11-14 per cent of sales on a given year between now and 2030.

Agenda in brief

The Capital Markets Day includes presentations from Sobi's executive leadership on strategy, pipeline and innovation, commercial opportunities and financial outlook as well as disease deep dives with experts and leaders in their respective fields, and a concluding Q&A session.

Sobi

Sobi® is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025 revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

