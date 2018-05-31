Sobi™ Discloses Payments to Healthcare Professionals and Healthcare Organisations to Increase Transparency

In the rare disease community, collaboration between authorities, healthcare professionals, companies and patient organisations has always been a cornerstone in the development of new and better treatments. Increased transparency provides a strong basis for continued collaboration and can positively impact the quality of research, development and manufacturing across the industry.

"We see transparency as an integral part of our business, and the EFPIA Disclosure Code is an important mechanism for ensuring long-term trust for and within our industry," says Max Tullberg, Chief Compliance Officer at Sobi. "Dialogue and interaction between healthcare professionals and organisations is essential in building sustainable value for rare disease patients and rare disease communities around the world. Our commitment to transparency ensures that we meet the high standards for integrity that patients, prescribers, budget holders, other stakeholders and we ourselves expect."

*According to the EFPIA Disclosure Code the date for final publication is 30 June 2018. The data will be continuously updated to this date.

About EFPIA Disclosure Code

The EFPIA (European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations) Disclosure Code is a formal code of conduct that requires all EFPIA member companies and companies which are members of EFPIA member associations to disclose transfers of value to healthcare professionals (HCPs) and healthcare organisations (HCOs). The information is published on a public platform, which can be on the company's own website or a central platform combing data from different companies.

About Sobi™

Sobi™ is an international speciality healthcare company dedicated to rare diseases. Our vision is to be recognised as a global leader in providing access to innovative treatments that make a significant difference for individuals with rare diseases. The product portfolio is primarily focused on treatments in Haemophilia and Specialty Care. Partnering in the development and commercialisation of products in specialty care is a key element of our strategy. Sobi has pioneered in biotechnology with world-class capabilities in protein biochemistry and biologics manufacturing. In 2017, Sobi had total revenues of SEK 6.5 billion and approximately 850 employees. The share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.sobi.com.

