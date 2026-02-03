Sobi to Showcase Scientific advances and Commitment to the Haemophilia community at EAHAD 2026

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) (STO: SOBI) today announced its participation at the 19th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), taking place 3-6 February 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. At this year's meeting, Sobi will present new haemophilia data with seven scientific abstracts, including one oral presentation highlighting three years of treatment with Altuvoct from the XTEND-ed study.

These presentations underscore Sobi's mission to deliver life-changing therapies for patients with rare and severe blood disorders.

"At EAHAD 2026, we will share long-term data from the XTEND-ed study of Altuvoct prophylaxis in haemophilia A. After three years of treatment, Altuvoct continues to offer protection to these patients, confirming the original registrational data. The few bleeds were managed well, and the data showed no unexpected safety issues. This underscores our belief in the potential of Altuvoct," said Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, Head of R&D and Medical Affairs, and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi. "Haemophilia is a very severe chronic disease. We are committed to advancing the science for people living with this condition."

Summary of full Sobi data to be presented at EAHAD 2026:

Efanesoctocog alfa



Efanesoctocog Alfa Prophylaxis for People

with Severe Haemophilia A: Third Interim Results from

the XTEND-ed Long-Term Extension Study Oral Presentation Session Name: Session 10 – Late

Breaking Session Date: 6 February 2026 Presentation Time: 2:30 – 2:45 PM GMT Publication Number: OR17 Physical Activity and Efficacy in Patients with Severe

Haemophilia A Treated with Efanesoctocog Alfa: 12-

Month Interim Results from FREEDOM Poster Presentation Long-Term Clinical Outcomes of Efanesoctocog Alfa

in Patients with Severe Haemophilia A: European

Results from the Third Interim Analysis of XTEND-ed Poster Presentation Treatment of Bleeding Episodes with Efanesoctocog

Alfa in Adults, Adolescents, and Children with Severe

Haemophilia A: Third Interim Analysis of the XTEND-

ed Long-term Extension Study Poster Presentation Haemophilia A



Assessment of joint health and patient-physician

alignment on joint damage reports in a cohort of

people with haemophilia A: real-world Insights from

the CHESS III Study Poster Presentation Clinical, Psychosocial, Quality of Life Outcomes and

Patient-Physician Discrepancies in Joint Damage

Reporting in a cohort of People with Haemophilia A:

real-world insights from the CHESS III Study

Poster Presentation rFIXFc



Real-World Effectiveness and Usage of rFIXFc in

Haemophilia B: Final Paediatric Data from the B-

MORE Study Poster Presentation





About ALTUVOCT ® (efanesoctocog alfa)

ALTUVOCT® (efanesoctocog alfa) is indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding in patients with haemophilia A (HA). ALTUVOCT can be used for all age groups and any disease severity.

About the Sobi and Sanofi Collaboration

Sobi and Sanofi collaborate on the development and commercialisation of ALTUVOCT® (efanesoctocog alfa), or ALTUVIIIO™ in the US. Sobi has final development and commercialisation rights in the Sobi territory (essentially Europe, North Africa, Russia, and most Middle Eastern markets). Sanofi has final development and commercialisation rights in North America and all other regions in the world excluding the Sobi territory.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. Sanofi apply deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Sanofi's team is guided by one purpose: to chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires Sanofi to drive progress and deliver positive impact for Sanofi's people, and the communities Sanofi serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.

Sobi®

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

