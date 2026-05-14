Sobo & Sobo Recognized by America's Best Advocates and Best of the Best Attorneys

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobo & Sobo LLP, a leading personal injury law firm serving clients across the Northeast and Midwest, has been recognized by two awards organizations for its outstanding service to clients. The firm has been named to Top 10 Personal Injury Law Firm lists by both America's Best Advocates and Best of the Best Attorneys.

The recognitions highlight the firm's leadership within the legal industry and reflect its ongoing focus on client advocacy and case results. America's Best Advocates cited the firm for its "dedication to justice," while Best of the Best Attorneys recognized Sobo & Sobo for its "commitment to client success."

"We're honored to be recognized," said Gregory Sobo, Managing Partner of Sobo & Sobo. "But what matters most is the trust our clients place in us during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Every case represents someone who needs guidance and support, and our responsibility is to deliver both with clarity, care, and results."

The recognitions build on a series of honors the firm has received this year, reflecting continued acknowledgment across multiple legal markets. Earlier in 2026, Sobo & Sobo was recognized by Expertise.com as one of the top car accident law firms in New York City, Chicago, and Trenton, New Jersey, underscoring the firm's ability to deliver consistent representation across diverse jurisdictions.

Founded in 1969, Sobo & Sobo has grown into a multi-state personal injury firm serving clients across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The firm focuses on helping individuals recover compensation following serious injuries, with an emphasis on thorough case preparation, clear communication, and client-centered service.

About America's Best Advocates

America's Best Advocates is a legal directory that features attorneys and law firms across a range of practice areas. Selections are based on a combination of nominations, research, and publicly available information, including professional achievements and client feedback.

About Best of the Best Attorneys

Best of the Best Attorneys is an online legal directory that highlights attorneys and law firms through curated listings. Designations such as "Top 10" and "Our Choice" reflect the organization's internal selection criteria and featured membership structure.

About Sobo & Sobo

Sobo & Sobo is a personal injury law firm founded in 1969, representing clients across multiple states in the Northeast and Midwest. The firm handles a wide range of injury cases and is committed to providing accessible, results-driven legal representation.

Media contact:

Lauren Biegel

Sobo & Sobo LLP

855-486-7626

[email protected]

SOURCE Sobo & Sobo LLP