Soboba Casino Expands Partnership with Sparket

Soboba Sports Program to Offer Enhanced Experiences for Major Events & New Interactive Gaming Features

SAN JACINTO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soboba Casino Resort today announced an expansion of its partnership with gaming technology startup Sparket, which powers the successful Soboba Sports free-to-play social gaming program via Sparket's integration into Aristocrat Interactive. Building on the tremendous enthusiasm from thousands of players who have participated, the enhanced program will deliver expanded interactive event competitions throughout the year.

Soboba Sports is a social "betwork" community, in which players make virtual picks on events for chances to earn prizes like free slot play at the property. For the first time, contests will be available to anyone online by downloading the Soboba Casino Resort app from the iOS or Android app stores and registering for Soboba Rewards.

Expanded Seasonal Events & Major Competitions

Under the expanded partnership, Soboba will continue to spotlight marquee sporting events like the NFL playoffs, as well as introduce several innovative features and content categories including:

VIP Slot Battles: Exclusive competitive experiences tied to Soboba's slot floor

Exclusive competitive experiences tied to Soboba's slot floor Pop Culture and Alternative Sports: Contests rooted in entertainment, awards shows, trending cultural moments, and up and coming sports including women's leagues

Celebrating Early Success & Future Growth

"We're thrilled to extend our collaboration with Sparket to bring more dynamic and fun experiences to our guests," said Martin Moore, Chief Marketing Officer at Soboba. "The initial Soboba Sports program resonated strongly with our community, and we see this expansion as a way to elevate the entertainment value we offer — especially around marquee events."

Echoing this sentiment, Evan Fisher, COO at Sparket noted: "the growth of Soboba Sports aligns with our mission to empower partners with engaging gaming tools to help attract new players online and to casino floors."

About Soboba Casino Resort

Soboba Casino Resort is a premier entertainment destination in Southern California, featuring a world-class gaming floor, diverse dining options, a luxury hotel, and immersive guest experiences.

About Sparket

Sparket is reimagining the future of gaming with fun and social competitions across over 100+ event types. Recognized as Startup of the Year in the 2025 iGaming industry and recently granted a foundational AI Patent on its technology, Sparket is bringing next-gen engagement to casino floors, sports leagues, and digital properties with major partners like Penn Entertainment, Station Casinos, and WondrNation/Foxwoods.

