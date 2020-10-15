SOBR Safe Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Dean previously held leadership roles for a top 100 global automotive supplier, with sales of over $2 billion per year and engineering centers in five countries. There he developed an intellectual property (IP) portfolio of more than 1,600 patents, collected licensing revenues of over $20 million, and with the CEO, changed the company culture from a commodities manufacturer to a forward-looking innovation organization. In leading team efforts, Dean was instrumental in buying and selling over 10 business lines valued at approximately $200 million, generating new sales of over $300 million and protecting over $1 billion in business by leveraging IP. Dean is a multifaceted technologist, with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and both Juris Doctorate and Master of Business Administration degrees.

"At SOBR Safe, our business model is to be detection technology integrators, not inventors," stated CEO Kevin Moore. "In this way we can be agile and opportunistic, and leveraging our commercialization and sales expertise to rapidly scale revenue over time. The CTO role is the lynch pin to this portfolio approach, and it requires not just technical expertise but a refined business perspective and a keen understanding of intellectual property development as well. Dean is the rare professional that satisfies each of these criteria and more – we believe he is the ideal individual for this critical role, and with his addition we are well-positioned to execute our detection technology rollup strategy."

Followed Dean Watson, "My interests have always existed at the intersection of technology, business and the law, and this position with SOBR Safe is the perfect opportunity to deploy my varied expertise. Moreover, I am passionate about creating safer communities and am excited to align myself with an organization dedicated to driving such material and lasting change. I believe that SOBR Safe's leadership team is unparalleled for a company of this size and stage, and I am honored to join their ranks."

Each year, alcohol-related injuries, deaths and lost productivity costs American employers and insurers up to $63 billion. One half of all industrial accidents involve alcohol, and commercial fleets suffer from over 11,000 alcohol-related accidents each year. SOBR Safe believes its solution addresses this problem, and once successfully tested will be immediately applicable for delivery, service, and school bus fleet management, as well as workplace access control in manufacturing facilities and warehouses.

SOBR Safe, Inc. has developed a patent-pending, non-invasive alcohol sensing system – SOBR®Check™. SOBRCheck is a potentially disruptive solution in alcohol consumption detection - a touch-based technology with anticipated applications in school buses, commercial trucking fleets, facility access control and more. Across industries, the headlines are consistent: alcohol is a clear and present danger - impaired operation destroys lives, families and companies alike. SOBR Safe's mission is to eliminate the destructive impact of alcohol on our roadways and workplaces…with just the touch of a finger.

