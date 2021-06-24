SOBRsafe Readies for Commercial Launch with Hire of VP of Operations

Prior to SOBRsafe, Scott co-founded cybersecurity firm GBprotect, and served as its COO until its successful sale to Nuspire. In addition to his technical contributions to GBprotect, Scott was also responsible for key business functions such as quality assurance, inventory management and customer service. Scott previously served as CTO/CISO of fintech businesses Catalyst Card Company and Integrated Printing Solutions.

"I worked with Scott for nearly three decades, and he has demonstrated himself to be a technologist and operator of the highest caliber," stated SOBRsafe Chairman Dave Gandini. "Honed across multiple leadership roles, the depth and breadth of his skillset is precisely what an agile organization like SOBRsafe requires as we seek to initiate commercials sales in Q3 2021. We believe with Scott at the operational helm we are well-positioned for successful market launch and expansion."

Followed Scott, "I am always excited by opportunities to streamline, professionalize and enhance the wide array of functions that make a company excel. Unlike many businesses at this phase, SOBRsafe already has a technology being deployed for third party pilot use. We are now refining the systems to support anticipated demand and are confident in our readiness and ability to scale."

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and workers with an alcohol problem are 270% more likely to have an accident. In response, publicly-traded SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including personal wearables, stationary access control and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being readied for deployment for school buses, commercial fleets, workplaces, managed care, young drivers and more. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor, or a driver the vehicle keys. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions.

SOBR Safe, Inc.'s statements in this press release that are not historical fact and that relate to future plans or events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include risks associated with changes in business conditions and similar events. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in SOBR Safe, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including SOBRSafe, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

