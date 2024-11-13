SOBRsafe Releases Real-Time Alcohol Detection Wristband with Premium Updates

A Groundbreaking Tool for Enhanced Safety, Support and Recovery

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), a leader in next-generation alcohol detection technology, announces the new release of SOBRsure™, a revolutionary wristband device designed to detect the presence of alcohol in individuals, supporting sobriety and empowering recovery. Available to purchase today, SOBRsure introduces an enhanced app experience and a new, sleekly-designed wristband that uses advanced transdermal technology to detect alcohol through the skin. This innovative device serves as a powerful monitoring and accountability tool for families, businesses and individuals alike.

SOBR Safe Inc. introduces enhanced app experience and SOBRsure wristband using transdermal technology to detect alcohol. Post this SOBRsure introduces an enhanced app experience and a new, sleekly-designed wristband that uses advanced transdermal technology to detect alcohol through the skin.

"We believe that SOBRsure is not just a technological breakthrough; it's a lifeline to those navigating alcohol use disorder (AUD) and the path to sobriety," said David Gandini, CEO of SOBRsafe. "With SOBRsure, we provide an accountability tool that not only supports individuals on their sobriety journey but also offers peace of mind to their families and employers."

The SOBRsure wristband harnesses advanced technology for outstanding performance and reliability. Its proprietary software adapts to an individual's environment and person, enabling the wristband to "dial in" accuracy for each individual. This innovative approach can replace invasive breath testing, while enhancing precision and reducing human error - setting a new standard in alcohol support and safety.

SOBRsure meets the diverse needs of individuals looking to abstain from alcohol—whether temporarily or permanently—by providing continuous feedback to support informed decision-making and maintain accountability. In high-risk industries like transportation, construction and manufacturing, SOBRsure can improve workplace safety by reducing accident risks. Other zero-tolerance applications include teen driver safety and family law.

With the ability to detect alcohol and instantly share data with authorized users through the user-friendly SOBRsure app, the wristband delivers real-time monitoring and enables accelerated intervention, while fostering trust and support with a compassionate, human touch. In addition, SOBRsure now comes with a new premium subscription option, offering historical reporting for those looking to demonstrate a track record of alcohol compliance.

SOBRsure product highlights include:

Real-Time Detection: Continuous transdermal monitoring for sobriety management

Advanced Communication: Sensors instantly send alerts to an assigned Admin when alcohol is detected, or when the wristband is removed or out of range

Sleek, User-Friendly Design: SOBRsure resembles a stylish fitness tracker, discreetly blending into daily life; it is sweat-proof and water-resistant, with a secure, universal band attachment for customization capability

GPS Tracking: Enables location monitoring within the SOBRsure app

Historical Reporting: On-demand, downloadable historical reports to share any prior month's activity

The SOBRsure wristband is available today and retails for $249 with a BASIC subscription available for $39.99/month, or PLUS subscription with historical reports for $59.99/month. SOBRsure bands will begin shipping by the end of November 2024. To purchase or learn more about how SOBRsafe is saving lives, visit www.SOBRsafe.com.

ABOUT SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe™. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure). Our mission is to create better outcomes and save lives. To learn more, visit sobrsafe.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Amber Sabri

[email protected]

610.509.8258

SOURCE SOBR Safe, Inc.