SOC Announces New Services For Scaling HIPs

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Opportunity Center (SOC), the nation's leading service provider for experiential learning (EL) and High-Impact Practices (HIPs), introduces best-in-class consulting services for scaling EL & HIPs: SOC Services .

"We're very excited to formally move in this new direction. For many campuses, a better technology infrastructure is only part of the challenge," said Chris Freire, CEO of SOC. "Often, there are greater challenges related to change management and figuring out the logistics of managing an efficient and effective EL/HIPs operation on campus. By working with SOC, campuses can accelerate change and reach scale in 18-24 months."

With this expansion, SOC now works with institutions through all stages of implementation, including assisting with curricular redesign, assessing student learning, administering faculty and staff professional development, designing equity goals, and building a robust data infrastructure.

"Partnering with SOC has been an integral part of our plan for scaling experiential learning at Virginia Commonwealth University," said VCU Assistant Vice Provost Dr. Erin Webster-Garrett. "SOC's new service model promises institutions access to the expert advice and tools for a holistic approach, which makes reaching scale possible," she added.

As part of SOC's expanded services, SOC enlisted a team of nationally recognized subject matter experts—such as Drs. George Kuh, Claire Jacobson, and LaVar Charleston—to work directly with SOC partner campuses to develop comprehensive plans and sustainable strategies to efficiently scale their EL and HIPs initiatives.

"SOC is committed to assisting institutions integrate experiential learning in the curriculum and documenting the efficacy of such activities to enhance the positive effects of the next generation of HIPs," said Dr. Kuh, founding director of the NSSE and NILOA, and Chancellor's Professor Emeritus of Higher Education at Indiana University Bloomington. "Partnering with SOC provides campuses with all the necessary tools to deliver 21st-century pedagogy and provide quality experiential education to the entire student population," added Dr. Jacobson, SOC's VP of Campus Strategy.

To learn more about SOC Services, please visit: https://studentopportunitycenter.com/high-impact-practices/

About SOC

SOC's mission is to provide quality experiential learning to every student so they are ready for a great life and career in the 21st century. SOC offers a suite of services and technologies to get every campus to 100% participation.

Learn more at https://studentopportunitycenter.com/high-impact-practices/

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Student Opportunity Center, Inc

Related Links

http://www.studentopportunitycenter.com

