SOC Telemed Acquires JSA Health, Becomes Largest Acute TelePsychiatry Provider in the U.S.

RESTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC), the leader in acute care telemedicine, today announces the acquisition of leading behavioral health telemedicine company JSA Health. The JSA team will join SOC Telemed in providing 24/7 access to high-quality telePsychiatry care for a wide variety of settings, including emergency departments, community health clinics, educational institutions and more. Already the largest teleNeurology provider in the nation, the acquisition also secures SOC's position as the nation's largest acute telePsychiatry provider.

"JSA achieved a strong foothold in the telePsychiatry industry, but as a single specialty practice the company sought scalability that SOC Telemed supports with its proven platform and continued investments in innovation," notes Hammad Shah, CEO of SOC Telemed. "This acquisition enables growth for JSA Health – allowing the combined entity broader reach across the nation in areas experiencing detrimental shortages of psychiatrists."

JSA Health's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Avrim Fishkind, M.D., joins SOC in the newly created position of General Manager of Behavioral Health Services. "JSA Health has seen tremendous growth over the years," says Avrim. "Joining forces with SOC Telemed allows us to achieve our vision of providing access to expedited treatment in settings where it might not otherwise be possible."

The shortage of psychiatrists is an escalating crisis in the U.S., specifically in rural areas where there is little to no access to timely, quality care. Nearly one in five patients in the emergency department has some sort of behavioral or mental health issue – this number continues to rise as the number of psychiatrists falls. Acquiring JSA Health allows SOC to grow its acute telePsychiatry offering across more than 450 hospitals and health systems nationwide, addressing doctor shortages and providing quality patient care at a much larger scale.

The acquisition follows other recent accomplishments by SOC, including unveiling a new brand identity and the launch of its telemedicine technology platform, Telemed IQ, as an enterprise offering — allowing hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations the ability to power their telemedicine programs with their own clinical team or in conjunction with SOC clinicians.

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, value-based care organizations, and health plans. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU as well as enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. SOC Telemed is backed by Warburg Pincus and CRG. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

