SOC Telemed Awarded Ambulatory Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission

RESTON, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLMD), the largest dedicated national provider of acute care telemedicine solutions, has once again earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

SOC Telemed underwent a rigorous virtual review in March 2021. During the visit, the Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with Ambulatory Health Care standards spanning several areas, including patient care and treatment, performance improvement, and medical staff credentialing.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted interviews with members of the SOC Telemed medical practice and observed patient consultations.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys healthcare organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend SOC Telemed for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

"SOC Telemed first received accreditation in 2006—the first telemedicine company to do so—and we have remained committed to ensuring the highest standards of quality care for our patients," said John Kalix, CEO, SOC Telemed. "In addition, Access Physicians, who recently joined forces with SOC Telemed, also achieved accreditation from The Joint Commission in 2020, demonstrating the organization's dedication to setting quality standards in telemedicine. We are very proud that our work as the leading national provider of acute care telemedicine solutions has once again been recognized with Accreditation by the Joint Commission."

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the leading national provider of acute telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations since 2004. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, teleCritical Care, telePulmonology, teleCardiology, teleInfectious Disease, teleNephrology, teleMaternal Fetal Medicine and other service lines, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs across clinical specialties. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

