SOC Telemed Hires Top Executive Roles from Global Leaders in Healthcare and Tech

RESTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLMD), one of the largest national providers of acute care telemedicine, announced two key additions to its leadership team with the addition of Stephanie Harris as Chief Human Resources Officer and Ron Egan as Chief Customer Officer.

In her role as CHRO, Harris will lead SOC Telemed's people strategy, talent acquisition and development, total rewards, and succession planning. Harris brings nearly 25 years of human resource experience supporting high-growth, private companies, and highly matrixed, $5 billion+ global organizations. Harris joins SOC Telemed from Telular AMETEK, a leader in IoT solutions for the commercial telematics market, where she served as Vice President, Human Resources.

"It's clear that SOC Telemed has built an innovative and values-driven culture," said Harris. "I am honored to join the team and look forward to further developing talent strategies that support the growth of SOC Telemed and this transformative work at the intersection of technology and medicine."

As CCO, Egan will lead SOC Telemed's Client Success and Marketing organizations to drive great client experiences as SOC Telemed enters its next phase of growth as a public company. Egan has more than 11 years of healthcare experience in various commercial roles, and joins SOC Telemed from GE Healthcare, where he most recently served as Vice President, Magnetic Resonance Imaging for North America.

"Joining SOC Telemed during this time of growth, I'm fortunate to be in a position to focus on how we best support and partner with our customers," said Egan. "Aligning SOC with each and every client to provide them the utmost value ensures our success as an organization. I am excited to join SOC Telemed, where we share a passion for providing impactful client experiences throughout the relationship."

The two new hires round out a series of executive leadership moves at SOC Telemed. Most recently, Chris Knibb joined as Chief Financial Officer.

"We are excited to bolster our roster in 2021, and excited as well to announce both Stephanie and Ron as important additions to our executive leadership team," said John Kalix, CEO at SOC Telemed. "Together, with the rest of the SOC Telemed team, we look forward to redefining the company's growth trajectory and enacting our broad vision of transforming healthcare."

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is one of the largest national providers of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

