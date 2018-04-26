SOC Telemed Launches New Telemedicine Benchmark Reporting

"No competitor has the sophisticated analytics and reporting data we provide," said Hammad Shah, CEO of SOC Telemed. "There is a critical mass of data required to launch a benchmarking product of this caliber and we are the only company that has it. The ability to provide robust telemedicine services and technology with actionable performance information on case mix, consult volume, and other metrics is unique in our industry."

Telemed IQ is an enterprise-wide telemedicine platform and managed services offering which enables providers to deploy, optimize and scale a telemedicine program rapidly, seamlessly, and cost-effectively across all care sites. Launched as a standalone offering earlier this year, Telemed IQ is used at 450+ hospitals nationwide.

As an integrated module within Telemed IQ, Telemed IQ Insights provides industry-leading reporting and analytical capabilities to support partners in making actionable decisions to enhance patient care. Benchmark reporting adds to a robust group of reports available to clients that include utilization trends and analysis such as case mix, patient demographics, tPA rate, IVC reversal rate, and discharge rate. Clients can drill into data by facility level performance or roll up multiple sites into aggregated trend metrics, and review various clinical and operational metrics.

"This new reporting functionality will help clients identify areas of competitive advantage where they can grow their footprint. They can also see outliers in their own organizations where improvement is needed," explains Shah.

Data is refreshed regularly and accessible online through SOC's secure portal where partners can log in, view, interact and download reports and raw data. The dashboard uses intuitive Tableau® visual reporting to help clients assess efficiency and patient care. Aligned with operational goals, data can be shared with The Joint Commission during audits for stroke certification, as well as other clinical reporting requirements.

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, value-based care organizations, and health plans. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU as well as enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty.

