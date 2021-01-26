SOC Telemed Launches New telePulmonology Service Line

RESTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLMD), the leading national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced the addition of its newest service line, telePulmonology. SOC Telemed's telePulmonology consultation services provide U.S. hospitals access to board-certified intensivists with pulmonary expertise through its on-demand telemedicine platform, Telemed IQ.

Amid COVID-19, the increase in acuity of conditions for patients, combined with saturated emergency rooms and intensive care units, has amplified the need for pulmonary expertise nationwide. In response, SOC Telemed will leverage its team of industry-leading specialists who bring years of experience working with complex hospital patients across the hospital environment, including aiding in the COVID-19 response. The addition of telePulmonology care is possible due to the expertise of SOC Telemed's veteran physicians enabled by the robust Telemed IQ platform.

Through the company's offering, pulmonology consults are available in both routine and emergency settings. SOC Telemed specialty physicians work as a team with local clinicians, anywhere in the hospital, allowing personalized care to improve patient outcomes.

"It's no secret, 2020 presented many new challenges to the healthcare industry. Staying true to our company's vision of increasing access to high-quality specialty care, we can now provide pulmonary expertise to communities in need," said John Kalix, CEO at SOC Telemed. "Furthermore, the addition of telePulmonology validates our commitment to both growth and operating as a continuously evolving and innovative organization that can meet healthcare demands through a combination of technology and medical expertise."

SOC Telemed's telePulmonology services can be more cost-effective than a traditional boots-on-the-ground solution and offer a backup plan for staffing shortages or surge coverage. Additionally, telePulmonology used in conjunction with standard hospital practice can help alleviate burnout by local pulmonology clinicians.

By bringing pulmonary expertise directly to communities, telePulmonology reduces the need to transfer patients, allowing them to stay closer to home. SOC Telemed eliminates the geographic barrier through its battle-tested platform and processes, resulting in increased positive patient outcomes and improved continuity and consistency of care.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the leading national provider of acute telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, teleICU and telePulmonology, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

