SOC Telemed Names Steve Rubis as Vice President of Investor Relations

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed ("SOC"), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced that Steve Rubis joins the company as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective immediately.

In this role, Rubis will oversee all of SOC Telemed's investor relations functions and serve as the primary point of contact for shareholders and the financial community. As SOC Telemed's first-ever Vice President of Investor Relations, this role was created in the wake of the company going public in 2020. He joins SOC Telemed from Athenex, a global biopharmaceutical company, where he served as Senior Director of Investor Relations.

"Steve brings a wealth of experience educating sell-side and buy-side analysts on unique and undervalued assets with a long track record of establishing impactful relationships with institutional investors," said John Kalix, CEO for SOC Telemed. "His capital markets knowledge, network of investor relationships, and background in digital healthcare are a valuable addition to SOC as we continue strengthening our leadership at every level of the organization."

Prior to his time at Athenex, Rubis held Vice President of Investor Relations roles at Caesars Entertainment and DFT Data Centers (formerly known as DuPont Fabros Technology). Before entering investor relations, he served as Vice President, Senior Equity Research Analyst covering Digital Healthcare at Stifel.

Rubis has been recognized as a top investor relations professional by both Institutional Investor and The National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI). He was recognized on the individual level as a member of the Institutional Investor 2020 All America Executive Team Mid-Cap & Small Cap. Rubis was also recognized on the team level for his help leading one of the top investor relations teams in gaming & lodging as ranked by sell-side analysts as a member of the Institutional Investor 2020 All America Executive Team. In 2019, Rubis was named as a member of NIRI's inaugural class of 40 under 40.

Rubis holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in History from The Catholic University of America.

"I am excited to join a differentiated and undervalued acute care telemedicine company in one of the most exciting verticals in the digital healthcare sector. I look forward to connecting with the financial community and helping the SOC Telemed team to unlock stakeholder value," Rubis said.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the leading national provider of acute telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations since 2004. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, teleCritical Care, telePulmonology, teleCardiology, teleInfectious Disease, teleNephrology, teleMaternal-Fetal Medicine and other service lines, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs across clinical specialties. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

Media Relations:

Lauren Shankman

Trevelino/Keller

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Steve Rubis

Vice President, Investor Relations

SOC Telemed

(571) 371-9209

[email protected]

SOURCE SOC Telemed

Related Links

http://www.soctelemed.com

