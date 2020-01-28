SOC Telemed Neurology Council Highlights Accomplishments In Inaugural Year

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC), the leader in acute care telemedicine, today commemorates accomplishments from the SOC Neurology Leadership Council's inaugural year. Created for the advancement of remote neurology care, the council includes a group of renowned board-certified neurologists who aim to set standards for industry leadership, patient care, outcome measurement and overall quality.

Partnering with hospitals that serve as primary or comprehensive stroke centers, the council leads the largest teleNeurology practice in the U.S., providing acute and routine neurological care, including stroke and thrombolytic treatments, across the country on a daily basis.

Heading into its second year, the Leadership Council identified the following inaugural-year accomplishments:

Established a representative peer group of thought leaders for the teleNeurology medical staff Effectively served as a collective problem-solving entity and as a resource for hospital clinical leadership on how to best deliver neurological care Developed sets of standards—whether in practice or protocol—to better define the delivery of neurological care Worked with the internal resource team to better refine the recruitment of top candidates for neurology Helped identify strategies for the continued evolvement of the role of teleNeurologists in providing inpatient care in acute care hospitals

Council Leadership

Concurrent with its accomplishments, the Neurology Leadership Council is pleased to announce that Dr. Eric Anderson, M.D., Ph.D., has stepped into the role of Chair. In addition to his dedication to the success and effectiveness of the council, Dr. Anderson is a significant contributor to the field of telemedicine, authoring numerous book chapters, scientific research papers, abstracts and presentations on the topics of telemedicine, neuroelectrophysiology, neurovirology, proteomics and neuropathology.

Furthermore, the council welcomes the addition of Drs. Tom Faber, M.D. and Martin Fowler, D.O. to the team. Drs. Faber and Fowler will join a team with a combined 80+ years of clinical experience. The Leadership Council counts among its members:

Eric R. Anderson, M.D., Ph.D. – Chair of Neurology

Dr. Anderson received his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Nebraska Medical Center before completing his residency in Neurology at Emory University, where he was chief resident in 2013. Remaining at the University, he then completed his fellowship in Clinical Neurophysiology with a focus on epilepsy in 2014. Dr. Anderson is board-certified with the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and speaks nationally on the topics of telemedicine and mobile health. He is a member of several committees within the American Academy of Neurology, serving as co-chair of the Telemedicine Work Group, and a member of the Practice Committee and the Practice Management and Technology Subcommittee. He also serves as an elected executive leadership council member for the Physician Electronic Health Information Technology Coalition for the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, DC. Dr. Anderson is an active member of the American Clinical Neurophysiology Society, the American Epilepsy Society, the American Telemedicine Association, and the Neurohospitalist Society.

Johanna L. Morton, M.D., CMQ – Chair of Acute Neurology/Stroke Medical Director

Dr. Morton received her M.D. degree from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in 2007 before completing her Neurology residency at Cleveland Clinic in 2011. While at Cleveland Clinic, she completed her fellowship in Vascular Neurology in 2012. Dr. Morton is board-certified in Neurology with a subspecialty certification in Vascular Neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. She completed her M.S. in Health Informatics in 2017 at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Dr. Morton has extensive stroke clinical research experience and has served as both a comprehensive stroke center medical director and a telestroke program medical director at two hospitals in Austin, TX, in which she led the development of both programs.

Elaine Celeste Jones, M.D., FAAN — Vice Chair of Quality

Dr. Jones received her M.D. from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1994 before completing her Neurology residency at Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital in 1998. After her residency at Brown, she returned to complete her fellowship in Neurophysiology in 1999. Dr. Jones is board-certified with the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is an active member of the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine, the Rhode Island Neurological Society, the Rhode Island Medical Society and the American Academy of Neurology, of which she is an honored Fellow and a member of their Board of Directors. Named one of Rhode Island Monthly's Top Doctors for five years straight, Dr. Jones has been an active participant in numerous conferences and meetings, recently serving as the Course Director for the Leadership in Neurology event at the 2015 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.

Theodore T. Faber, M.D., FAAN – Member at Large/Service Line Excellence

Dr. Faber received his M.D. from the Medical College of Georgia in 1985 before completing his Neurology residency at Boston City Hospital in 1989. He is board-certified by the American Board of Neurology and Psychiatry. Dr. Faber is an active member of the AOA National Honorary Medical Society and serves as the Immediate Past-President of the South Carolina Neurological Association. He is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Faber has conducted numerous presentations and academic lectures, primarily on the diagnosis, treatment, and effects of degenerative neurological diseases and traumatic brain injury.

Martin J. Fowler, Jr., D.O. – Member at Large/Service Line Excellence

Dr. Fowler received his D.O. from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2000 before completing his Neurology residency at Drexel University Hahnemann Hospital in 2004. He is board-certified by the American Board of Neurology and Psychiatry and is active with the American Academy of Neurology. Dr. Fowler is an active telemedicine physician and provides neurology presentations to medical staff at a variety of hospitals to help them better understand stroke and other neurology-related diagnoses.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU as well as enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

