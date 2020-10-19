SOC Telemed Provides Updated Outlook and Business Update

RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today provided financial and business highlights based on the strength of the year to date performance.

Bookings for 2020 are now expected to be in the range of $11.5 million to $12.5 million , an increase from the previous estimate of $10.9 million , representing an 88% to 105% increase compared to 2019.

to , an increase from the previous estimate of , representing an 88% to 105% increase compared to 2019. Signed new clients including Mercyhealth of Wisconsin and Illinois , Alameda Health System, North Okaloosa Medical Center, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, New Orleans East Hospital, and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center. In addition, the company achieved significant cross-sell in the third quarter, expanding its relationships with 24 existing clients.

and , Alameda Health System, North Okaloosa Medical Center, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, New Orleans East Hospital, and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center. In addition, the company achieved significant cross-sell in the third quarter, expanding its relationships with 24 existing clients. Implementations at client sites are on-track to achieve record-breaking levels by year-end 2020.

SOC's previously reported outlook for 2020 otherwise remains unchanged.

Mr. Hai Tran, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of SOC Telemed commented, "The transaction process is moving along smoothly and, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the merger is expected to close on October 30, with the combined company's shares to begin trading on Nasdaq on November 2. The leadership is aligned in their vision and goals for the combined entity and we look forward to keeping you abreast of our progress as a public company."

Mr. John Kalix, President of SOC Telemed, stated, "Our strong performance through the first three quarters of 2020 provides us visibility in delivering full year results ahead of our initial projections. Through both new clients and cross-sales of existing clients, we have achieved a record level of bookings in the first nine months of 2020 and we've already surpassed total bookings for the entirety of 2019."

Mr. Kalix continued, "Our implementation team, bolstered with Lean Six Sigma and PMP rigor, made significant progress on our average implementation time during the quarter, decreasing it to 92 days from contract sign to go-live. We are well on our way to achieve a record number of implementations by year-end."

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

