SOC Telemed Reduces Burden of Psychiatric Care Needs at CaroMont Regional Medical Center

GASTONIA, N.C., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC)'s continued work with North Carolina hospital leads to reduced burden of psychiatric care needs and successful telePsych program in its emergency department (ED). Using SOC's Telemed IQ platform, the partnership delivers telePsychiatry services to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, the anchor of a regional, independent, not-for-profit health care system and nationally-recognized "value-based" health care provider.

"At CaroMont, increased volume of mental health patients diverted resources away from other emergency patients, triggering an overflow in the ED," says Hammad Shah, CEO for SOC Telemed. "This partnership enables CaroMont to provide much-needed access to mental and behavioral health specialists – allowing them to reduce the length of stay for psychiatric patients and increase medically-appropriate discharge rates. With our support, more beds are now free for more urgent medical emergencies."

CaroMont now offers 24/7 psychiatry coverage, supporting onsite staff in cases where the decision to discharge or admit is unclear without a specialist consult, successfully reducing its annual Code Purple (overflowing ED) hours from 1,700 to just 148. With decreased consultation times and shrinking transfer rates, CaroMont is providing better patient quality of care and improved telePsych program workflows.

"We've had a great experience with SOC Telemed and the Telemed IQ platform," says Char Biamonte, Ph.D., MA, BS, BC-NE, BC-RN, FACHE, Nursing Director for CRMC. "Having that abundance of resources out there for us is timely, and our use of SOC Telemed has dramatically reduced wait times and improved cost savings. We can't say enough about SOC Telemed in our ED."

Telemed IQ is in use today in more than 500 hospitals nationwide. The enterprise telemedicine platform is comprehensive and fully customizable, delivering efficiency, operations support, expertise, and partnership needed to achieve program success – now and in the future.

About CaroMont Health

CaroMont Health, headquartered in Gastonia, North Carolina, is a regional, independent, not-for-profit health care system and nationally-recognized "value-based" health care provider (high quality, low cost). Consistently recognized by national organizations like IBM Watson Health, Healthgrades and Leapfrog Group for quality and overall operational performance, CaroMont Health strives to be the region's most trusted health care partner. For more information, visit: https://www.caromonthealth.org/.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU as well as enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. SOC Telemed is backed by Warburg Pincus and CRG. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

