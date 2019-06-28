SOC Telemed Selected as teleNeurology Provider for Community Medical Center

MISSOULA, Mont., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC), the leader in acute care telemedicine, today announces its selection by Community Medical Center to deliver teleNeurology and emergent teleStroke consult services. Community Medical Center, a leading physician-led healthcare organization and CARF-accredited stroke rehabilitation center, will use SOC's Telemed IQ to support its efforts in completing the continuum of care in stroke treatment through the addition of acute stroke care capabilities.

"Community Medical Center is a leader in stroke rehabilitation. Providing immediate stroke care is a natural extension of service," says Hammad Shah, CEO for SOC Telemed. "This selection enables Community Medical Center to complete the continuum of care in stroke treatment – allowing them the resources to provide patients with immediate access to stroke care, in addition to a means to rehabilitate."

Community Medical Center now offers 24/7 neurology coverage, with tele-consults responding within minutes to provide a more reliable process in patient care.

"In rural states like Montana, it's not uncommon to experience physician shortages, especially in a specialty field such as neurology," notes Alex Redfern, emergency manager for Community Medical Center. "Utilizing SOC's physicians and Telemed IQ for general neuro- and emergent stroke-consults allows us to provide better and more timely care in situations where specialty physicians may otherwise not be available. Telemedicine is bridging the gap in rural communities across the nation – it only makes sense for us to take advantage and come full circle in stroke care."

Telemed IQ is in use today in more than 500 hospitals nationwide. The enterprise telemedicine platform is comprehensive and fully customizable, delivering efficiency, operations support, expertise and partnership needed to achieve program success – now and in the future.

About Community Medical Center

Community Medical Center is a leading physician-led healthcare organization in Missoula, Montana, dedicated to enhancing the health of Montanans with a complete range of medical services and patient-centered care. As a 151-bed hospital, CMC offers medical, surgical, obstetrics, newborn services including a 34-bed Level IIIB neonatal intensive care, perinatology, pediatrics, pediatric and adult intensive care, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, general surgery, oncology, cardiology and orthopedic services. In addition, CMC's specialized facility services include an advanced wound care center, 24/7/365 emergency department, regional walk-in clinics and physician practices. CMC is a joint venture with LifePoint Health and Billings Clinic. communitymed.org

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform Telemed IQ rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU as well as enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. SOC Telemed is backed by Warburg Pincus and CRG. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

