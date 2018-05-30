SOC Telemed Selects Trevelino/Keller to Solidify New Brand Identity for Category Leader

Founded by physicians in 2004 as Specialists On Call (SOC), the company began as a clinical services telemedicine group passionate about patient care. Fast forward to today, the company, who recently changed/re-branded their name to SOC Telemed, is the largest technology-driven acute care telemedicine solutions provider for U.S. hospitals and health systems. With world-class clinicians and a turnkey technology platform, Telemed IQ, SOC is providing healthcare systems and their patients with access to immediate, high-touch clinical care across the entire health care continuum. The new brand direction —which includes a new corporate name, logo, tagline, creative and overall messaging—reflects the company's broad range of telemedicine technology, expertise and services.

"We are proud to have established a strong brand recognition for providing world-class clinicians to hundreds of hospitals and health systems all over the nation; now, our robust telemedicine platform is available stand alone to support multiple clinical service lines," states Meg Hoyecki, vice president of marketing for SOC Telemed. "As our name no longer aligned with our mission and position within the industry, we felt it was important to bring in a partner that understood both technology and healthcare to help us better articulate who we are today."

Trevelino/Keller brings 15 years of experience in brand reputation to the partnership. After seeing the firm's rich experience in the technology and health space, which includes Ciox, Big Cloud Analytics/EVO, Aesara, Harken Health, SOC enlisted Trevelino/Keller to create new branding that pays tribute to its origins while supporting the company's forward-looking vision.

"SOC Telemed has been at the forefront of the growing telemedicine movement since day one. With the rollout of the new corporate brand, we aim to further SOC's vision of transforming how healthcare is delivered," notes Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller. "As our nation continues to face rising healthcare costs, we have the opportunity and responsibility to position SOC Telemed in the vanguard of raising awareness and understanding of hospital-based telemedicine programming and its ability to save lives."

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, value-based care organizations, and health plans. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU as well as enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. SOC Telemed is backed by Warburg Pincus and CRG. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging and middle market companies across seven practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative agency, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm recently ranked nationally in 10 industry segments and either #1 or #2 in 9 of the 10 among Atlanta firms. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soc-telemed-selects-trevelinokeller-to-solidify-new-brand-identity-for-category-leader-300655345.html

SOURCE Trevelino/Keller

Related Links

http://www.trevelinokeller.com

