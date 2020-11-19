SOC Telemed to Participate in Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

RESTON, VA , Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLMD), one of the largest national providers of acute care telemedicine, today announced that John Kalix, Chief Executive Officer, and Hai Tran, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. A link to the audio recording will be available at https://investors.soctelemed.com/.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

Media Relations:

Lauren Shankman

Trevelino/Keller

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Bob East or Jordan Kohnstam

Westwicke, an ICR company

[email protected]

(443) 213-0500

SOURCE SOC Telemed

Related Links

http://www.soctelemed.com

